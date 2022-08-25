VPS server. Questions. - page 3
Good afternoon!
Are global variables synchronised when shared hosting is connected? Thank you!
Found it in the article -https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/994
Global variables of the terminal are not transferred when you migrate to shared hosting. If you need to initialize a lot of variables at program startup, use read from files that can be passed using directive#property tester_file.
Thank you for your reply!
Afternoon. Wanted to rent a VPS server through Metatrader. But ... Why has payment by bank card been removed? Do I have to have an e-wallet now? Very uncomfortable.
There have been problems with the cards. Perhaps card top-ups will come back later.
Good afternoon!
I can't find information about the transactions made in the logbook.
This is how it should be in theory.
This is how it is with me.
What is the second screenshot? No need to truncate the window name - nothing is clear. Describe in detail: WHAT you want to see (trade history, "Journal" tab, "Experts" tab), WHERE you want to see it (in the terminal for Windows desktop version, in the built-in virtual hosting in the terminal) ...
Hello!
Does the signal seller have to have the MT4 terminal running on the computer if he rents a vps from you and trades on the platform via a web terminal?
If the signal seller does not combine these two things for signal broadcasting, it means that he does not need something.
And anyway - he decides for himself what he needs.
Whether it is necessary to keep the terminal open for broadcasting signals withoutMQL5 VPS during web trading - I do not know (your "construction" is too complex... simpler is better...)
Thanks for the reply. I want to clarify the situation further, because I'm not sure I've expressed it correctly. The signal seller trades by hand through the web terminal of his broker (24option) and is going to continue doing so. I have received a login and password for mt4( etc.) to sell the signal. The question is whether he needs to keep MT4 enabled on his computer, although he trades through another terminal. If I'm going to trade via another terminal, I will have to ask my question (provided that I rent and connect theMQL5 VPS).