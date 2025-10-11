How to move a signal to same account but different VPS
MQL5 VPS for MT4/MT5 is per trading account (it can be any computer but it should be same trading account).
So, you can install Metatrader on new computer, login to same trading account with your signal, login to Community tab, and you will find your VPS subscription working.
some thread about (look at the screenshots of the thread):
Move VPS from one MT4 trade account to another
In addition to what Sergey already said, the same goes for your signal subscription.
When you login into your MQL5 account (with your n0_klu3 username and not your email) in the new terminal and computer, your MQL5 rented signal will be there, under the same trading account that it was before.
hello there, can someone help me. I opened a raw account and placed a signal and vps there. is it possible to move signal and vps to same broker but standard account?
You can move your signal subscription, but only once a week here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions
and your MQL5 VPS subscription here: https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hey
Thank you all done perfect now in Hamburg that's great.
Chris
Hi,
i have to vps accounts only the firstone Live 11 is active and manage to use.
How can i start use this second one again in Live 10 server'?
In metatrade5 i have 2 profils and 2 ea strategy, put i dont find put how i can connect this secons vps again to my metatrade
Hi,
Go to the 'Active' tab and select the 'Change account' option, putting the new trading account's details, carefully.
https://www.mql5.com/en/vps/subscriptions
Hi all.
So I'm in the process of moving some of my terminals to another VPS for lower ping.
Now one terminal has a signal rented, I want to continue this terminal.
But I want to stop it on one computer, and then restart it on another computer.
Using the same account and same everything but just moving to another computer.
How can I get this done?
If I stop and close the terminal on the first machine, can I just start and login with the same account on another computer and it'll pickup that I have a signal and ask me to enable it?