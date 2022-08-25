VPS server. Questions. - page 10
A fine move on your part to ignore.
But it's not the right thing to do. After all, it's just cheating.
You are just selling "Ping" and we need speed in processing transactions.
One more thing:
- you wrote in previous posts that the VPS server logs everything, but my software writes its own prints, but as it turns out they are simply blocked and I can't see them.
Only in the beginning I see a few messages at startup and then it's like they're not in the program.
I don't think this is right. These messages are very important to the developer.
Think about it.
Good afternoon, wasn't able to send you the files yesterday.
Need two log files of VIRTUAL hosting, not your home PC.
Reference:
Working with the virtual platform
You need two log files of the VIRTUAL hosting, not your home PC.
Reference:
Working with the virtual platform
Found it all
I've got it.
The advisor works.
Ask the author to print out more information. It is considered good practice to print out the moments: signal received, signal processed, signal executed (or if not, why).
Read the Help:
Read it and see that the MQL5 VPS reduces the execution time of a trade order, when the ping from your PC to the broker's server is long. This means that while you receive an order and send it from your home PC, the MQL5 VPS will have time to send it several times. It is not mentioned anywhere that MQL5 VPS affects the TIME OF EXECUTION on a broker's server. If the execution time of a trade order is just huge - that is a reason to think twice and change broker.
Read the Help:
This lure of yours I read and watched a long time ago.You, as it turns out, only sell 'ping', but developers are not 'penguins'.
It's important for me to get the logs sorted out and explain why such huge delays resulting in your VPS server losing value before my eyes and not needed at all.
That's how you treat customers who have already paid you.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
VPS Server. Questions.
Vladimir Karputov, 2021.04.02 12:31
***NERE SHE says that MQL5 VPS affects TRADING ORDER EXECUTION TIME on broker's server. If the execution time of a trade order is just huge - that's a reason to think twice and change broker.
The advisor works.
Ask the author to print out more information. It is considered good practice to print the moments: signal received, signal processed, signal executed (or if not executed, why).
Yes, the EA does work if there is no migration to virtual hosting. I will not open orders if I have not migrated. When I look at the chart, I see that the EA should open an order but it hasn't. I press the autotrade button again and it opens the order, i.e. the order is opened from my PC and not from the web-hosting. I will send the logs today if such a situation appears. Thank you for your help.
That's fine!!!!!!!!!!!!
You've admitted to selling a ping yourself!
Yay!!!
Your VPS server is of no use to anyone but the inexperienced.
I get transactions 20 times faster on my office computer than on yours.
Do you understand that at the end of the day?
Thank you for your recognition!
We don't need your penguin server.
P.S.: And here I was thinking of saving 10-20 milliseconds.