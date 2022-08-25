VPS server. Questions. - page 9
Read the help: after the migration, auto-trading on your PC is DISCONNECTED by force. That's right - the Expert Advisor will run on MQL5 shared hosting and there is no reason for it to run on MQL5 VPS AND on your PC at the same time - this will inevitably lead to crashes and errors.
Yes, it disables auto-trading in the terminal on your PC. But it does not trade from VPS.
I even tried to put a script to place orders at scheduled time. When I transferred to VPS it disables autotrading on PC but does not open ordersfrom virtual hosting.
So check both log files on the VPS server and if your EA is well-written, you will see the reason for the position not opening.
Where to get the log files
Hello!
Please clarify:
- Why did it take so long to process the order?
Is it server execution by your server or by me?
- Also:
- On my side's terminal should auto-trading be disabled?
In this case, will the EA run automatically on your server, even if I have the terminal disconnected?
Did I get it right?
Where to get the log files .
2021.04.01 10:00:17.583 '6453219': 1 chart, 1 EA, 0 custom indicators, signal disabled, last known ping to Alpari-Standard1 is 7.14 ms Please look if this is the reason
I don't understand????
How can you see that EA is up and running on your VPS server?
I'm not asking for a fee, after all.
I've synced everything, but in the log it says that there is no Expert running.
The situation seems to have cleared up, but I will keep watching.
Algotrading was not immediately switched off on my side (without my manual intervention).
I can see it in the log now:
One more log on top of that:
I still wish the client terminal did not have a red icon on the side of it.
This is confusing or at least confusing.
Please think about it, dear developers.
Please change this intimidating icon for another one, in case of Expert Advisor on VPS, with clear content.
OK?
please look at
Where to find the logs: Platform log - For advanced users - Getting started
Attach the log file to the message. ATTENTION: NOT PICTURES, BUT THE LOG FILES THEMSELVES!!!
I have a very serious question about the execution time of orders and the time to execute trades.
In your adverts for your VPS servers you write about how fast everything happens - much faster than on my home computer at the moment.Please explain and tell me how you will fix this!
I took the bait and decided to try your VPS server for $15/month.
But as it turned out this time is very different - very much so.
I attach the files, but I will show you a picture too.