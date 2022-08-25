VPS server. Questions. - page 7

IRTIRIRI:
MQL5 VPS.EA opens trades correctly by the signal.only in the settings is the lot 0.4 and it opens 0.1
 
1. Where is the proof that it is 0.4? See log files mql5 vps
 
VPS Stopped - memory used up (Trades: only Day Trade)
Day 1: 500 MB
Day 2: 1000 MB
Day 3: 1500 MB
Day 4: 2 GB ... stopped-admin VPS

Memory usage is increasing day by day, but I just need today's story.
Files local:
1.55 GB deals_2021.01.dat
3.02 GB history_2021.01.dat

EA only wants info for current day
Is there a solution to reduce memory usage?
 

EA:

int OnInit() {   return(INIT_SUCCEEDED);  }

void OnDeinit(const int reason)  {  }

void OnTick()  {   int a=1;  }


VPS

 

Good afternoon,

I've been using MQL VPS for a week now, and I've seen a gradual and steady increase in RAM consumption (tab "details-->memory"), and now the figure has reached 525Mb. Please advise whether this is normal or something has to be done? The account is only running "VPS Copier" rented here at the shop.

Thank you!
 
I paid for the VPS service last week, but I still haven't received the username-password, where should it come to, not the mail or in a private office? Please help.
 
StanislavMelnikov:
I have not receive login-password yet. Where should I receive it, not in mail or in a private office? Help me please.

What's another login and password? No one goes anywhere. You are running MQL5 Virtual Hosting from your terminal.

Please read Help:How to rent forex VPS for trading

StanislavMelnikov:
I rented VPS service last week and i still haven't received login-password. Where should i receive it, is it coming to my mail or personal account? Please help.

MQL5 VPS?
From your forum login(https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/stanislavmelnikov) to your Metatrader trading account?
Then you will find it here: https://www.mql5.com/ru/vps/subscriptions

What to do further - read this page (and others at the links on the left: https://www.mql5.com/ru/vps/manage-forex-vps

 
When connected to a VPS, will it be possible to manage the terminal from different PCs on a remote desktop, including android with the RD Client app?
 
Den:
When connecting to a VPS, will it be possible to manage the terminal from different PCs and a remote desktop, including Android using the RD Client application? Will the Expert Advisor work?

No. MQL5 .VPS s has no graphical interface. It is managed via the MetaTrader terminal for Windows desktop version.

Learn more about managing MQL5.VPS in video tutorial


