What is the second screenshot? No need to crop the window name - nothing is clear. Describe in detail: WHAT you want to view (trading history, "Log" tab, "Experts" tab), WHERE you want to see it (in terminal for Windows desktop version, in built in terminal virtual hosting) ...
Hello!
I couldn't find information about completed trades in the hosting log by time flow . Neither on the "terminal" tab, nor on the "experts" tab.
By trade number they are found using a search filter with a strange execution time. Why so?
The left part of the screenshot is the "history" tab in the desktop terminal.
Thank you for your reply. I would like to clarify it further as I am not sure I have expressed the situation correctly. The signal seller trades by hand through his broker's web terminal (24option) and is going to continue doing so. I have a login and password for mt4( etc.) to sell the signal. The question is whether he needs to keep MT4 enabled on his computer, although he trades through another terminal. (I would like to useMQL5 VPS if I rent it and plug it in).
It's difficult to explain, because people usually ask how to subscribe ... And about third party web terminals - I don't know.
If he opens trades in a web terminal and they open in Metatrader connected to the same account, just give him this article (and he will choose what he needs) -
How to become a Signals Provider for MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
--------------
Or someone else will answer more precisely ...
Good afternoon!
Because there are several time zones. And if the deal in the history is marked by the time of the trading server, then the printing in the auxiliary tabs may have a time offset.
Thank you! I just wasn't prepared for this turn of events...
Good afternoon!
Due to a change in the futures contract being traded, created a new trading environment (moved the EA with settings to the current chart), synchronised and started the vps server, but nothing happens. (in the tester during this period of time should have already passed several trades)
What can be the problem?
Where are the log files (logs) "Terminal" and "Experts"? Probably the answers are there - if the Expert Advisor is written intelligently and logs.
ER 0 04:51:55.176 Virtual Hosting 6017855: prepare to transfer experts, indicators
EE 0 04:51:55.176 Virtual Hosting 6017855: migrate 3 symbols (445 bytes)
RM 0 04:51:55.177 Virtual Hosting 6017855: migrate certificate "config\certificates\35483_Open.pfx"
QQ 0 04:51:55.177 Virtual Hosting 6017855: prepare charts to synchronize...
RG 0 04:51:55.177 Virtual Hosting 6017855: migrate chart "BR-5.19,M5" (8.25 Kb)
RL 0 04:51:55.180 Virtual Hosting 6017855: 1 chart of 4 prepared to synchronize
CK 0 04:51:55.180 Virtual Hosting 6017855: prepare expert files to synchronize...
CF 0 04:51:55.180 Virtual Hosting 6017855: check for load "Experts\............. ex5"
EL 0 04:51:55.209 Virtual Hosting 6017855: check for load "Indicators\Examples\...........ex5"
JG 0 04:51:55.217 Virtual Hosting 6017855: migrate file "Experts\.......... (809.01 Kb)
KI 0 04:51:55.217 Virtual Hosting 6017855: migrate file "Indicators\......... (11.92 Kb)
JK 0 04:51:55.217 Virtual Hosting 6017855: 2 files prepared to synchronize
EP 0 04:51:55.217 Virtual Hosting 6017855: prepare start.ini to synchronize...
LH 0 04:51:55.217 Virtual Hosting 6017855: migrate start.ini (1.74 Kb)
QN 0 04:51:55.217 Virtual Hosting 6017855: transfer 837.73 Kb to server 'Webzilla Moscow'
PR 0 04:51:55.379 Virtual Hosting 6017855: migration processed
LF 0 04:52:46.706 Virtual Hosting 6017855: status is 'started'
NN 0 04:52:46.740 Virtual Hosting 6017855: status is 'started'
FF 0 04:53:52.326 Virtual Hosting 6017855: downloading terminal logs
RR 0 04:53:52.335 Virtual Hosting 6017855: downloaded 4.03 Kb
LJ 0 04:53:52.336 Virtual Hosting 6017855: successfully received 21.85 Kb of the file logs\hosting.6017855.terminal\20190312.log (total size 32.63 Kb)
GJ 0 04:53:52.337 Virtual Hosting 6017855: successful received 3.42 Kb of the file logs\hosting.6017855.terminal\20190402.log
IK 0 05:02:08.369 Indicators custom indicator ........... (BR-5.19,M5) removed
IN 0 05:02:08.370 Indicators custom indicator ........... (BR-4.19,M5) removed
MQ 0 05:02:08.370 Indicators custom indicator ........ (BR-4.19,M5) removed
OK 0 05:02:08.372 Indicators custom indicator ........ (BR-4.19,M5) removed
JO 0 05:02:08.385 Experts expert .......(BR-5.19,M5) removed
JE 0 05:02:08.385 Indicators custom indicators ..... (BR-5.19,M5) removed
NO 0 05:02:08.385 Indicators custom indicator .....(BR-5.19,M5) removed
RQ 0 05:02:08.385 Indicators custom indicator ....(BR-5.19,M5) removed
EE 0 05:02:08.485 Indicators custom indicator ......... (BR-4.19,M5) removed
KN 0 05:02:09.091 Terminal exit with code 0
PE 0 05:02:09.118 Network '35483': disconnected from Open-Broker
LO 0 05:02:09.287 Terminal stopped
Couldn't make a screenshot of the log, so I had to re-copy the log entries, replaced the indicator and EA names with dots. Record LO 0 05:02:09.287 Terminal stopped last in this file, next is a log from 04.04 when terminal was opened. I did not understand why Expert Advisor was deleted and terminal stopped, it also worked fine last month.
You can see that this is Terminal magazine. There is also an "Experts" log.And you don't need a screenshot - you need to pull the log and paste it into the forum post as code.
I don't know how to pull it out and paste it into a forum post, and I don't want to show certain things to everyone.
That's the experts' magazine - that one?
Yes, that's the Expert magazine.
*** and you don't want to show certain things to everyone.
Well, no so there isn't. In that case, study the reference yourself(Platform Journal).