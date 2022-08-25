VPS server. Questions. - page 14
Открывается вот этот C:\Users\FX-4300\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1B9501BF48F2354A4685940A72752910
Copy the \Configuration\certificates\ directory along with the certificate to C:\Users\FX-4300\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1B9501BF48F2354A4685940A72752910
Copy the \Configuration\certificates\ directory along with the certificate to C:\Users\FX-4300\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1B9501BF48F2354A4685940A72752910
Спасибо, вставил сертификат в C:\Users\FX-4300\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1B9501BF48F2354A4685940A72752910\config\certificates
The migration was successful.
Is it possible that File-open data directory is opening some other directory than where the broker's terminal is installed?
I also have a test terminal which was downloaded from the mql5 website.
If it is so, how can I set the path in File-open data directory to the required directory?
Will technical support answer? Or did I go to the wrong place?
I got the following entry in the log during the migration attempt
2021.04.13 19:31:43.323 Virtual Hosting 6243617: wrong certificate name "C:\Program Files\Open Broker\config\certificates\60318_Open.pfx"
VPS status says stopped
Journal is swearing at certificate name, but in manual mode transactions pass, last year migration passed and there were no complaints on certificate.
How do you solve the problem?
We found the problem and fixed it.
Please update to the latest beta build 2885 and try again.
i join the previous posts about vps.nothing works.no webzilla,no frankfurters on the mains,no amsterdam...as luck.migrated-does not work.the next day migrated-five times-worked...then once-and stopped....EA sends a notification, the indicator does not send flushes ... and then the EA stops ... and the seller says he's OK, it's you all wrong ... and in the log of the pps and the logs are all good, migrated and working ...
and the answer is just links to the rules of using VPN and theses about how easy it is to connect VPN and everything works at once...
Please provide technical details and logs
The paid signal is not being copied!
VPS is running.
There is a message in the log from ! :
2021.04.21 08:42:06.996 Network '550040734': Connection to ForexClub-MT5 Real Server lost
When I click on the name of the signal in the "Details" tab, it says that the signal server is "Disconnected".
However, copying on another account at a broker works.
What do I do?
Good afternoon!
Could you please tell me why mt4 does not have an option for a test period?
I have one in MT4, but only 24 minutes left, because I already used up the rest.
Look here - maybe you also spent:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/vps/subscriptions?state=all