VPS server. Questions. - page 13

New comment
 

Doesn't allow to migrate EA

The entry 2021.04.12 23:32:52.770 Virtual Hosting 6243617: wrong certificate name "C:\Program Files\Open Broker\config\certificates\60318_Open.pfx" appears in the log.

There is nothing wrong with the certificate, the transactions are going through.

What is the problem?

 

Will technical support answer? Or did I go to the wrong place?

I got the following entry in the log during the migration attempt

2021.04.13 19:31:43.323 Virtual Hosting 6243617: wrong certificate name "C:\Program Files\Open Broker\config\certificates\60318_Open.pfx"

VPS status says stopped

Journal is swearing at certificate name, but in manual mode transactions go through, last year migration went through and there were no complaints on certificate.

How to solve the problem?

 
We apologise for the inconvenience and are dealing with it.
 
ssnb:

Will technical support answer? Or did I go to the wrong place?

I got the following entry in the log during the migration attempt

2021.04.13 19:31:43.323 Virtual Hosting 6243617: wrong certificate name "C:\Program Files\Open Broker\config\certificates\60318_Open.pfx"

VPS status says stopped

Journal is swearing at certificate name, but in manual mode transactions go through, last year migration went through and there were no complaints on certificate.

How to solve the problem?

Is there a file "C:\Program Files\Open Broker\config\certificates\60318_Open.pfx" on the drive?

 
Anton:

Is there a file "C:\Program Files\Open Broker\config\certificates\60318_Open.pfx" on the drive?

Yes, there is, the path is the same. I didn't change anything. I haven't reinstalled the terminal. The transactions go through in manual mode. In 2019 and 2020 the migration went through without any problems, same terminal, same certificate.

I copied the path where the certificate is located to C:\Program Files\Open Broker\Configuration\certificates

 
ssnb:

Yes, there is, the path is the same. Didn't change anything. I haven't reinstalled the terminal. The transactions go through in manual mode. In 2019 and 2020, migration went smoothly, same terminal, same certificate.

I copied the path where the certificate lies C:\Program Files\Open Broker\Config\certificates

The terminal executable lies in the same directory C:\Program Files\Open Broker\ and runs without /portable ?

 
Anton:

The terminal executable lies in the same directory C:\Program Files\Open Broker\ and runs without /portable ?

All files that are in this directory

 
ssnb:

All files that are in this directory

Is the terminal executable launched without /portable ?

Which directory is opened via the terminal menu File - Open data directory ?

 
Anton:
The terminal executable is running without /portable ?

Sorry, I didn't understand the question about /portable. The terminal is running, and it is still running, and transactions are being made.

 
Anton:

Is the terminal executable launched without /portable ?

Which directory is opened via the terminal menu File - Open Data directory?

Открывается вот этот C:\Users\FX-4300\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1B9501BF48F2354A4685940A72752910

1...6789101112131415161718192021
New comment