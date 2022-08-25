VPS server. Questions. - page 13
Doesn't allow to migrate EA
The entry 2021.04.12 23:32:52.770 Virtual Hosting 6243617: wrong certificate name "C:\Program Files\Open Broker\config\certificates\60318_Open.pfx" appears in the log.
There is nothing wrong with the certificate, the transactions are going through.
What is the problem?
Will technical support answer? Or did I go to the wrong place?
Is there a file "C:\Program Files\Open Broker\config\certificates\60318_Open.pfx" on the drive?
Yes, there is, the path is the same. I didn't change anything. I haven't reinstalled the terminal. The transactions go through in manual mode. In 2019 and 2020 the migration went through without any problems, same terminal, same certificate.
The terminal executable lies in the same directory C:\Program Files\Open Broker\ and runs without /portable ?
All files that are in this directory
Is the terminal executable launched without /portable ?
Which directory is opened via the terminal menu File - Open data directory ?
Открывается вот этот C:\Users\FX-4300\AppData\Roaming\MetaQuotes\Terminal\1B9501BF48F2354A4685940A72752910