Yes, the EA does work if it is not migrated to the virtual hosting. But if I migrate, it does not open orders. I look at the chart and see that the EA is supposed to open an order but it hasn't. I press the autotrade button again and it opens the order, i.e. the order is opened from my PC and not from the web-hosting. I will send the logs today if such a situation appears. Thank you for your help.
Another way to make it work is to print "I am alive" every hour, which means that the EA is not frozen and is working. And the additional logging is a must - enter the logging of all operations in the code of the Expert Advisor.
The matter is that I'm not a programmer. The Expert Advisor was purchased back in January and it was working. I did not trade for a month and it was disabled. However, I enabled it a week ago and now this mess. I have also installed a script to open orders by time and it is not working on virtual hosting either.
The script basically you cannot migrate to MQL5 VPS - so don't cheat.
And as for the EA - I've already said several times: logging and logging again. No proof - no answers.
Read the Help:
Read it and see that the MQL5 VPS reduces the execution time of a trade order, when the ping from your PC to the broker's server is long. This means that while you receive an order and send it from your home PC, the MQL5 VPS will have time to send it several times. It is not mentioned anywhere that MQL5 VPS affects the TIME OF TRADING ORDER EXECUTION on a broker's server. If the execution time of a trade order is just huge - that is a reason to think twice and change broker.
As for what it does not say anywhere - this is exactly what it says - https://www.mql5.com/ru/vps/forex
Again - on an office PC with good UPS, transactions are 20 times faster than on your VPS. And it has nothing to do with the broker.
I think the discussion on this topic is over, especially when you deleted one of my posts about the VPS server.
Very cowardly behaviour on your part.
You stubbornly do not want to think, but prefer to see what you want to see. It is the reference cited that talks about saving time when the order goes to and from your PC. Please read more thoughtfully and do not fantasise.
It is you who are fantasizing in advertising!
And once again I am writing to you lo that I have a better experience with my broker than through your VPS.
And you are the one who STILL won't admit your flaws.
Why did you delete your post?
Is this decent behaviour?
Did I insult anyone?
I was writing about a problem.
I repeat, transactions are 20 times faster on an office PC.
What's that?
It's a fact.
And the logs you slipped me are what?
That's how you know about the problem.
I don't know how and where orders and deals are executed, while you wrote yesterday that your Expert Advisor was blocked on a local PC and you have a record of it in your log-file.
You constantly come up with an "explanation" about a "bad" broker - well what are you noodling around with, if I was not happy with him I would have left him.
I have had development experience since 2009, and I became a programmer at the age of 15 - that was a long time ago.
First and foremost, respect the client who paid you and asks you to sort it out.
In your position, I would return the money and that would be the end of this futile argument.
I advise you to chill out and read more carefully. I have been answering Sergei Gruzdev's questions all along. I only started answering yours today.
So explain why and solve your server's communication problem, e.g. communication channel.
Sort it out, otherwise you will be shut down for being unnecessary.
Why "sell" a ping?
And if you were not talking to me, then why did you delete my post?
I wrote to you, and you're back to the topic that not you and not me, but who's here and with whom?
Anyway, just return this token amount.
And you can delete the whole branch, but I've kept copies.
So explain why and solve your server's communication problem, e.g. communication channel.
Take another close look at the fragment of your log:
Doesn't it confuse you that the order execution time changes so much within one second? That the situation repeats itself regularly and clearly depends on the type of order? Or do you think that the "communication channel" can selectively slow down by sending packets with a certain order type?