Сергей Груздев:

Yes, the EA does work if it is not migrated to the virtual hosting. But if I migrate, it does not open orders. I look at the chart and see that the EA is supposed to open an order but it hasn't. I press the autotrade button again and it opens the order, i.e. the order is opened from my PC and not from the web-hosting. I will send the logs today if such a situation appears. Thank you for your help.

Another way to make it work is to print "I am alive" every hour, which means that the EA is not frozen and is working. And the additional logging is a must - enter the logging of all operations in the code of the Expert Advisor.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Another way to do it: for example, every hour the Expert Advisor prints "I am alive" - it means that the Expert Advisor is not hung up and is working. And the additional logging is a must - enter the logging of all operations in the Expert Advisor's code.

The matter is that I'm not a programmer. The Expert Advisor was purchased back in January and it was working. I did not trade for a month and it was disabled. However, I enabled it a week ago and now this mess. I have also installed a script to open orders by time and it is not working on virtual hosting either.

 
Сергей Груздев:

The thing is that I am not a programmer. The Expert Advisor was bought back in January and was working. I took part in trading for a month and it was switched off. I enabled it a week ago and this is the problem. I also installed a script to open orders by time and it did not work on virtual hosting either.

The script basically you cannot migrate to MQL5 VPS - so don't cheat.

And as for the EA - I've already said several times: logging and logging again. No proof - no answers.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

Read the Help:

Read it and see that the MQL5 VPS reduces the execution time of a trade order, when the ping from your PC to the broker's server is long. This means that while you receive an order and send it from your home PC, the MQL5 VPS will have time to send it several times. It is not mentioned anywhere that MQL5 VPS affects the TIME OF TRADING ORDER EXECUTION on a broker's server. If the execution time of a trade order is just huge - that is a reason to think twice and change broker.

As for what it does not say anywhere - this is exactly what it says - https://www.mql5.com/ru/vps/forex
Ping commercials!



Again - on an office PC with good UPS, transactions are 20 times faster than on your VPS. And it has nothing to do with the broker.
I think the discussion on this topic is over, especially when you deleted one of my posts about the VPS server.
Very cowardly behaviour on your part.
Для чего нужен виртуальный выделенный сервер на Форексе – VPS для MetaTrader 4/5
Для чего нужен виртуальный выделенный сервер на Форексе – VPS для MetaTrader 4/5
  • www.mql5.com
Сервера MetaTrader VPS расположены максимально близко к брокеру, что позволяет минимизировать сетевые задержки при исполнении ордеров и обеспечить круглосуточную работу торговых роботов и подписок на сигналы. VPS поможет сделать трейдинг на форексе прибыльнее!
 
Alexandr Plys:


You stubbornly do not want to think, but prefer to see what you want to see. It is the reference cited that talks about saving time when the order goes to and from your PC. Please read more thoughtfully and do not fantasise.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

You stubbornly do not want to think, but prefer to see what you want to see. It is the reference cited that talks about saving time when the order goes to and from your PC. Please read more thoughtfully and don't fantasise.

It is you who are fantasizing in advertising!

And once again I am writing to you lo that I have a better experience with my broker than through your VPS.
And you are the one who STILL won't admit your flaws.
Why did you delete your post?
Is this decent behaviour?
Did I insult anyone?
I was writing about a problem.
I repeat, transactions are 20 times faster on an office PC.
What's that?

It's a fact.
And the logs you slipped me are what?
That's how you know about the problem.
I don't know how and where orders and deals are executed, while you wrote yesterday that your Expert Advisor was blocked on a local PC and you have a record of it in your log-file.
You constantly come up with an "explanation" about a "bad" broker - well what are you noodling around with, if I was not happy with him I would have left him.
I have had development experience since 2009, and I became a programmer at the age of 15 - that was a long time ago.

First and foremost, respect the client who paid you and asks you to sort it out.

In your position, I would return the money and that would be the end of this futile argument.

 
Alexandr Plys:


I advise you to chill out and read more carefully. I have been answering Sergei Gruzdev's questions all along. I only started answering yours today.

 
Vladimir Karputov:

I recommend that you cool down and read more carefully. I have been answering Sergei Gruzdev's questions all along. I only started answering you today.

So explain why and solve your server's communication problem, e.g. communication channel.
You may very well have a bad channel and you are saving on customers.

Sort it out, otherwise you will be shut down for being unnecessary.

Why "sell" a ping?

And if you were not talking to me, then why did you delete my post?

I wrote to you, and you're back to the topic that not you and not me, but who's here and with whom?

 

Anyway, just return this token amount.

And you can delete the whole branch, but I've kept copies.

 
Alexandr Plys:

So explain why and solve your server's communication problem, e.g. communication channel.
You very possibly have a bad channel and are saving clients money.

Take another close look at the fragment of your log:

LK      0       16:30:00.044    Trades  '500089278': market buy 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.16848 tp: 1.17898
OD      0       16:30:00.066    Trades  '500089278': accepted market buy 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.16848 tp: 1.17898
QQ      0       16:30:02.070    Trades  '500089278': deal #4980471 buy 0.01 EURUSD at 1.17449 done (based on order #6390183)
RL      0       16:30:02.076    Trades  '500089278': order #6390183 buy 0.01 / 0.01 EURUSD at 1.17449 done in 2032.114 ms
PQ      0       16:30:02.107    Trades  '500089278': buy limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.17239 sl: 1.16639 tp: 1.17689
OG      0       16:30:02.116    Trades  '500089278': accepted buy limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.17239 sl: 1.16639 tp: 1.17689
DF      0       16:30:02.117    Trades  '500089278': order #6390184 buy limit 0.02 / 0.02 EURUSD at 1.17239 done in 10.658 ms
JJ      0       16:31:46.014    Trades  '500089278': market sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.18092 tp: 1.17042
MR      0       16:31:46.025    Trades  '500089278': accepted market sell 0.01 EURUSD sl: 1.18092 tp: 1.17042
OG      0       16:31:48.028    Trades  '500089278': deal #4980511 sell 0.01 EURUSD at 1.17492 done (based on order #6390225)
OJ      0       16:31:48.029    Trades  '500089278': order #6390225 sell 0.01 / 0.01 EURUSD at 1.17492 done in 2015.824 ms
JD      0       16:31:48.076    Trades  '500089278': sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.17702 sl: 1.18302 tp: 1.17252
MR      0       16:31:48.087    Trades  '500089278': accepted sell limit 0.02 EURUSD at 1.17702 sl: 1.18302 tp: 1.17252
IN      0       16:31:48.088    Trades  '500089278': order #6390227 sell limit 0.02 / 0.02 EURUSD at 1.17702 done in 12.575 ms

Doesn't it confuse you that the order execution time changes so much within one second? That the situation repeats itself regularly and clearly depends on the type of order? Or do you think that the "communication channel" can selectively slow down by sending packets with a certain order type?

