VPS server. Questions. - page 18
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
these? renamed them, they have the same name.
Check your password.
can't you see in the terminal that you entered the wrong password? Until you fix it, don't post it again.
Gurus, tell me what to do?
That's how it's written. Recompile the file.
No source code as mq4, only ex4. How do I recompile? Please give me a hint.
You can't.Always need to save your codes.
MQL5.VPS has no graphical interface, which means that trailing has to be programmed in the Expert Advisor's code.
MQL5.VPS has no GUI, which means that trailing must be programmed in the Expert Advisor's code.
How do I know this? If so, should it work? Have I got it right?
I want to solve this question before buying an EA, because there is no trailing in the tester.