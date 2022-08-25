VPS server. Questions. - page 18

resurs75 #:

these? renamed them, they have the same name.

Check your password.

FE      2       17:33:50.536    Network '15058468': authorization on Alpari-MT5 failed (Invalid account)

can't you see in the terminal that you entered the wrong password? Until you fix it, don't post it again.

This kind of mess will be permanent until they make automatic copying when you buy a signal, without VPS, as at other services. Why do I have to be a programmer when buying a signal? No one guarantees me earnings by subscribing
 
Gurus, tell me what to do?
1125916 #:
Gurus, tell me what to do?

That's how it's written. Recompile the file.

 
No source code as mq4, only ex4. How do I recompile? Please give me a hint.
 
1125916 #:
No source code as mq4, only ex4. How do I recompile? Please give me a hint.

You can't.

Always need to save your codes.
 
Thank you Vladimir, that's comprehensive.
 
Good afternoon, can you please enlighten me as to whether trailing works on vpc?
 
Epic Power on VPS?

MQL5.VPS has no graphical interface, which means that trailing has to be programmed in the Expert Advisor's code.

 
Vladimir Karputov #:

MQL5.VPS has no GUI, which means that trailing must be programmed in the Expert Advisor's code.

How do I know this? If so, should it work? Have I got it right?

I want to solve this question before buying an EA, because there is no trailing in the tester.


