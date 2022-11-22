Automated trading is disabled
Autotrading is always ON in MQL5 VPS.
And because of that you local Metatrader should have autotrading OFF after sucessful synchronization/migration (because EA should trade on VPS, and not on your local computer).
Hi Sergey,
thanks for reply, i unticked algo trading on mt5 and migrated again, still nothing, i am not getting an error message but the server is not placing a trade, i tested on the 1 min chart just to see if it would open trade but nothing, i dont understand this as i have tested many EA's before and the problem only seems to have started since i purchased 3 more months of virtual server
When you migrate your EA to the MQL5 VPS, trading is performed on the virtual server in the cloud and not locally in your MT4/5 terminal, so its normal that Auto Trading is disabled locally.
If your EA doesn't trade in the virtual server is another story, check for that the MQL5 VPS (right click in the Navigator window) >> Journal to see if the migration was succesful and you've got a message like:
If your EA requires DLL calls, will not work on MQL5 VPS.
Hi Eleni,
this is the message from the journal
2021.03.08 10:47:59.760 Terminal RAM: 4260 Mb reserved, 233 Mb committed
2021.03.08 10:48:00.923 Network '30246510': ping to current access point Access Point #10 is 2.12 ms [next point Access Point #2 is 2.11 ms]
hi Eleni
these messages were also on the journal
2021.03.08 10:47:56.889 Network '30246510': auto connecting to a better access point with 99 % quality (previous: 99 %)
2021.03.08 10:47:56.889 Network '30246510': connection to AdmiralMarkets-Live lost
2021.03.08 10:47:57.406 Network '30246510': authorized on AdmiralMarkets-Live through Access Point #10 (ping: 2.11 ms, build 2755)
2021.03.08 10:47:57.414 Network '30246510': terminal synchronized with Admiral Markets Group AS: 0 positions, 0 orders, 3912 symbols, 0 spreads
2021.03.08 10:47:57.414 Network '30246510': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2021.03.08 10:47:57.417 Terminal '30246510': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 2 custom indicators, signal disabled
Why does it say netting when logged on all of a sudden and It just keeps on waiting for update.
It seems that you are properly logged into your trading account, you either using wrong credentials or the investor password.
You must login with the master password, the one provided by your broker upon creation or the one you've chosen upon change.You've posted bits and pieces of the journal, check it all and see if your EA was migrated correctly on the MQL5 VPS (EA loaded succesfully).
Hi Eleni,
Journal entries below,
2021.03.08 11:30:44.362 Terminal MetaTrader 5 x64 build 2815 started for MetaQuotes Software Corp.
2021.03.08 11:30:44.363 Terminal Windows Server 2019 build 17763 on Hyper-V, AMD EPYC 7542 32-Core, 106 / 117 Gb memory, 84 / 127 Gb disk, IE 0, RDP, Admin, GMT+1
2021.03.08 11:30:44.363 Terminal C:\Hosting\instances\4669C30451817B5EB9AFCCE9E911A814
2021.03.08 11:30:44.363 Terminal launched with C:\Hosting\instances\4669C30451817B5EB9AFCCE9E911A814\start.ini
2021.03.08 11:30:44.391 Experts expert Gamechanger_Pro1 (EURUSD,M1) loaded successfully
2021.03.08 11:30:44.399 Experts expert Gamechanger_Pro1 ([DJI30],M1) loaded successfully
2021.03.08 11:30:44.903 Network '30246510': authorized on AdmiralMarkets-Live through Access Point 9
2021.03.08 11:30:44.922 Network '30246510': terminal synchronized with Admiral Markets Group AS: 0 positions, 0 orders, 3912 symbols, 0 spreads
2021.03.08 11:30:44.922 Network '30246510': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2021.03.08 11:30:44.929 Indicators custom indicator SSLChannel ([DJI30],M1) loaded succesfully
2021.03.08 11:30:44.939 Indicators custom indicator SSLChannel (EURUSD,M1) loaded succesfully
2021.03.08 11:30:44.939 Terminal '30246510': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 2 custom indicators, signal disabled
2021.03.08 11:30:45.087 Indicators custom indicator SSLChannel (EURUSD,M1) loaded succesfully
2021.03.08 11:30:45.102 Indicators custom indicator SSLChannel ([DJI30],M1) loaded succesfully
2021.03.08 11:30:46.381 Network '30246510': scanning network for access points
2021.03.08 11:30:46.401 Terminal RAM: 4261 Mb reserved, 231 Mb committed
2021.03.08 11:30:47.210 Trades '30246510': failed market buy 0.01 EURUSD [AutoTrading disabled by server]
2021.03.08 11:30:47.559 Network '30246510': ping to current access point Access Point #12 is 10.09 ms [next point Access Point #10 is 2.10 ms]
2021.03.08 11:30:47.559 Network '30246510': scanning network finished
2021.03.08 11:30:47.559 Network '30246510': auto connecting to a better access point with 99 % quality (previous: 99 %)
2021.03.08 11:30:47.560 Network '30246510': connection to AdmiralMarkets-Live lost
2021.03.08 11:30:48.079 Network '30246510': authorized on AdmiralMarkets-Live through Access Point #10 (ping: 2.10 ms, build 2755)
2021.03.08 11:30:48.087 Network '30246510': terminal synchronized with Admiral Markets Group AS: 0 positions, 0 orders, 3912 symbols, 0 spreads
2021.03.08 11:30:48.087 Network '30246510': trading has been enabled - hedging mode
2021.03.08 11:30:48.090 Terminal '30246510': 2 charts, 2 EAs, 2 custom indicators, signal disabled
2021.03.08 11:30:48.225 Trades '30246510': failed market buy 0.01 EURUSD [AutoTrading disabled by server]
2021.03.08 11:30:49.225 Trades '30246510': failed market buy 0.01 EURUSD [AutoTrading disabled by server]
Close this "waiting for update" chart, and login to your trading account (always close the charts before switching between the trading accounts).
Login to your trading account which is using MQL5 VPS subscription.
----------------
I do not have MQL5 VPS now so I am using the screenshots uploaded by Eleni on the post #13 .
The MQL5 VPS journal/logs are located here:
- 2020.01.29
- www.mql5.com
Hi Sergey,
i did as mentioned in the link you shared (problem in robot) and still not working, see journal below, in particular the highlighted line, i cant understand why it is not enabled?
2021.03.08 11:41:17.508 Virtual Hosting 6187709: prepare to transfer signal only
2021.03.08 11:41:17.508 Virtual Hosting 6187709: migrate 39 symbols (694 bytes)
2021.03.08 11:41:17.508 Virtual Hosting 6187709: prepare start.ini to synchronize...
2021.03.08 11:41:17.509 Virtual Hosting 6187709: nothing to synchronize, signal for '30246510' is not enabled
2021.03.08 11:41:17.509 Virtual Hosting 6187709: migrate start.ini (1.18 Kb)
2021.03.08 11:41:17.509 Virtual Hosting 6187709: transfer 1.18 Kb to server 'MQL5 London LD4 13'
2021.03.08 11:41:17.699 Virtual Hosting 6187709: migration processed
2021.03.08 11:41:17.839 Virtual Hosting 6187709: status is 'started'
2021.03.08 11:41:18.637 Virtual Hosting 6187709: 0 Kb of terminal logs received
Hi,
i have this message "automated trading is disabled due to EA being synchronized with virtual hosting"
how do i fix this? i have changed my virtual server and also uninstalled mt5 and reinstalled it just in case it was that but still not working?