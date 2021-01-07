From theory to practice - page 1587
Mikhail Dovbakh What lectures have we missed?
Uncle Misha is obviously nostalgic and confused. There is nothing interesting in the branch, which he positions as a etalon of grail search. It's rubbish, not a branch.
How different the discussion was before and now in this thread...
It's just bluster and ruin.
There used to be less flooding and boorishness, but when it comes to content I don't see much difference. Just like now there are a lot of meaningless meaningful posts. True, before they were often in quasi-mathematical form, but now they are simple and unpretentious meaningless - but it's not immediately obvious which version is worse)
Quite frankly, all the most entertaining and worthy posts are found on the Smart Lab. There's not much theory here at all. Well, I don't care about the theory, but the practice is bad, too. Not good at all. Well, yes - there are only ponces and ruin, Uncle Misha is infinitely right.
However, it is too early to give in to despondency - I have made corrections to the calculation of dispersion in TC, and we shall see the results at the end of the week.
As soon as peeple learns to understand the market and trade successfully, he will immediately open a DC.
How many DCs do we see?
Those are successful ones.
The rest are sofa and forum talkers. For short, DFB.
Congratulations to all with the new title)).
So it's long been known to some that DFBs are creating confusion, imposing their opinion, offering robots that supposedly bring profit. And lots of other goodies)
DFB == DC ?
You often bring up smart-lab, may be you are a "seed"? ))
I have not seen anything worthy there, everything is even worse than here.
Even Gorchakov's topics and posts are worse than here?! The man has a theory and a state, which no one here has ever had before.
Forum about trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing.
From Theory to Practice
multiplicator, 2019.09.10 23:58
Found an account of this Gorchakov.
200% in 2.66 years. That's a compound interest of 3.5% a month.
14% drawdown.
Ph.D. in mathematics, a big-time matstat expert.
Askmultiplicator where he found it from. But, the fact remains that the man trades in the channel, his point of view largely coincides with mine, and has a profit, albeit a small one.
I found this:
p.s. What 30% a month are you dreaming about? And there is no monitoring!