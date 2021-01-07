From theory to practice - page 1591
Go 200 pips down for sure)
How can you be so sure? Do you have a reason? I'm interested in opinions. It's rare for anyone to post them here.
My indicator shows that usd spread is smaller than eur. Now you have to think what and where.
I like your level of thinking here, but I can't remember your level of programming, without it I think you can't be confident in the market
I agree with you and would like to add something of my own.
Without programming skills there is no point in entering the markets.
My indicator shows that the spread for usd is smaller than for eur. So now think what and where.
The spread is owned by the DC. No role in affecting the rate. I am just saying))
My spread is not related to the spread on the chart.
Eh! Should I go to the bank and work at the factory as a caretaker?
.
You can also try your luck in the mines, because there is no money in trading, only a pittance...
And the picture should be deleted just in case, so as not to attract the attention of the KGB.
I myself develop working systems that actually work in practice.
I simply compare the approaches to solving these people's problems with my own.
That is basically all.
systems are good when they see the future.) The future is unknown. Systems are unable to estimate all the probabilities of the future.
Otherwise, it's OK, CE.
I constantly use such languages as Java, C#, MQL4, C++. knowing that I can learn a new programming language of the same level in a couple of weeks, of course, as I only mastered assembler as part of Helloword on MASM32 and Meltdown for Linux))
My favorites are, of course, Java, C++. everything else is just... fun)
The future in the market includes everything - that's exactly what's happening)
It's simple)
It is impossible to see a specific future at a particular point within the current task.
The assessment of the situation at the moment is already embedded in the course. And new situations are not known.
The article is pure deception, and yes, statistics can only be drawn and then told how great they are in such kitchens. In general, be careful with them!