From theory to practice - page 1593
graphical analysis has a much higher priority and potential in the market
This area is indeed working, but its potential is not great.
according to your estimates what kind of profit can be made here? as a percentage per month.
I PROVIDE:
-Alexander_K
-Evgeniy Chumakov
-aleger
-EgorKim
-Igor Makanu
At least this is the backbone of people who are really trying to get to the truth by building a theory based on facts to unite in VK to create an effective and profitable strategy.
I guarantee you won't regret it;)
But if not, that's entirely your right I don't insist.
I do not care in principle, I have already reached my goal.
I just miss working with real market researchers.
Those who will take our ideas to their logical conclusion.
It certainly won't be easy) but it will be effective and profitable;)
So it's up to you to decide.
This picture of yours says nothing.
I can show you a lot of such pictures.
I traded on a real account for a month +40% and it's all over.
Nothing works here.
I hear you, I am deleting the comments.
Thank you for voicing your opinion.
Oh, yeah? Are you offended? (From a popular joke.)
Trust the indicators now....)) Red in the morning and blue in the evening.
No need to be offended and delete, on the contrary, we should (as suggested earlier) network, communicate and seek and find the right solution.
Apparently the one who made the initial proposal -Martin Cheguevara:PROPOSED:
Answer number 2.
The price behaviour can be determined by factors already known. First of all FA, then rumour and speculation and then current news events.
Without news analysis there is no point in getting into the market.
Lucky
I did not succeed.
maybe I've been reading the wrong books....