It's obvious to me that the working things are the moving average as a measure of drift (drift) and the dispersion channel. Naturally, these are not Bollinger Bands, as some Bass is trying to put the sufferers on here. It is in the calculation of these values (average and dispersion) that the mystery of the market lies.
You can take my word for it - trading in a channel relative to the average is the right way to go.
I just have to keep working. Let's see...
Carry on. This direction is really working, but its potential is not great. Especially since you are fixated on returning to the average, while I, for example, am much more interested in the movement from border to border. As I wrote before, the graphical analysis has a much higher priority and potential, but the deviation from the moving average may also give something.
I will try to give some tips where to dig (based on my own experience in this area).
Volatility (deviation from the average) tends to be characteristic of certain, rather long periods of time. The average volatility parameters found for some period can be valid (within the trading system) for 1.5-2 years, after that they fall out of the acceptable range and the system needs to be reconfigured. If we consider changes in volatility dynamically, then after surges (crises, Brexits, force majeure, etc.) it tends to fade, i.e. decrease. However, when volatility decreases to a certain, sufficiently low level, it surges again. Such behaviour is typical for long periods of time as well as within a day.
The spread of deviations from the average is not symmetrical, for risky assets it is slightly higher on Buy than on Sell. At any rate, most of the time this is the case. In the event of a crisis, when everyone is getting rid of risk, the bias could be in the opposite direction.
All of this data can be taken from the history processing, there you will also get specific numerical benchmarks (in a more advanced version - ratios of values, because the market is not static) for your trading system.
There used to be less flattery and rudeness, but as far as content is concerned, I don't see much of a difference. Just like now, there are a lot of meaningless, meaningful posts. It is true that before they were often in quasi-mathematical form, but now they are simply and uncomplicatedly meaningless - but it is not immediately obvious which is worse)
I wonder if there's anyone here who can somehow substantiate the results of finding patterns in the forex market with real calculations and explain why this pattern occurs? Will show it in such a way that anyone can do the same and be convinced of the actual existence of the fact? without any formulasE,graphE, and so on...
There are no random walks in the markets. There are only regular movements.