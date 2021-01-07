From theory to practice - page 1590
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
I meant the palm tree of the palm family).
And what is on the picture is also called palma,batyga,pal,laht, and even the Evenkscalledthis tool"koto".
So alas, you simply took as a fact what is written on the picture without really going into the essence ... sorry ...
And by the way, you gave a good example of how great is the probability of wishful thinking;).
Too late to rush, problem solved)))
Guys I would really lay out the current pattern in the market and explain how it works so anyone would be able to see it for themselves.but unfortunately there is so much flub, so much heat to measure who has more and longer, that all desire is gone ... seriously. By the way, I will just say that this pattern allows you to reduce losses to almost zero. Making only profits. It does not work everywhere, of course. But it works very well.
There is a sect of graalephiles here, they would be glad to have new members, c.m.c.
I SUGGEST:
-Alexander_K
-Evgeniy Chumakov
-aleger
-EgorKim
-Alexei Tarabanov
-Igor Makanu
At least this is the backbone of people who are really trying to get to the truth by building a theory based on facts to unite in VK to create an effective and profitable strategy.
I guarantee you won't regret it;)
But if not, that's entirely your right I don't insist.
I do not care in principle, I have already reached my goal.
I just miss working with real market researchers.
Those who will take our ideas to their logical conclusion.
It certainly won't be easy) but it will be effective and profitable;)
So it's up to you to decide.
into another floodbuster?) no thanks.
and i have a cart.
I just can't figure out what your interest is in trading boiled eggs? What's there to decide if you've already got it all figured out.
I SUGGEST:
-Alexander_K
-Evgeniy Chumakov
-aleger
-EgorKim
-Alexei Tarabanov
-Igor Makanu
At least this is the backbone of people who are really trying to get to the truth by building a theory based on facts to unite in VK to create an effective and profitable strategy.
I guarantee you won't regret it;)
But if not, that's entirely your right I don't insist.
I do not care in principle, I have already reached my goal.
I just miss working with real market researchers.
Those who will take our ideas to their logical conclusion.
It certainly won't be easy) but it will be effective and profitable;)
So it's up to you to decide.
I prefer the spread minus 2.)) It warms the soul.
how...for me the term 'everything' implies a system that gives profit.
yes, i have it, but the drawdowns sometimes, infrequently, can exceed $30 i.e. 30% of $100.
in my fund it's a critical drawdown that gets a lot of clients disconnected.
you need to add a pattern based analysis of market movements to the system.
i do have them, but unfortunately, it is very interesting and fun to use them together with smart people.)
I know exactly what and how to do, and of course I would like to share it with you.
If not - so no I will still be sad and tedious sawing everything alone)
It won't be a problem either - various ready-made parts of the working system are already available.
Well, write on the PM, let's say I joined and what do I have to do?
I'm afraid that the only one you'll find here is Dasha B. All the others are busy with their own ideas, no one in their right mind would share valuable insights
Eh! Should I go to the bank and work at the factory as a caretaker?
.
I SUGGEST:
-Alexander_K
-Evgeniy Chumakov
-aleger
-EgorKim
-Alexei Tarabanov
-Igor Makanu
Cross off the tare, he'll chop it for bread anyway...
I like the level of your thinking here, but don't remember the level of programming, without it I think you can't be confident in the market, there were already specialists here, and handtropy