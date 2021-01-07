From theory to practice - page 1583
You can take my word for it - trading in the channel relative to the mean is the right way to solve the problem. Nothing better has been invented by mankind for description of stochastic processes, including quantum mechanics in models of transition of particles from one state to another. In classical case it is usual equation of motion + action of a random component, in quantum case - Schrödinger equation.
The latter issue I am now paying a lot of attention to, there seems to be some perspective, but it is premature to talk about it.
By the way, I haven't received a single offer to buy the Grail in a day on my terms. I just have to keep working. We'll see...
I just see and know that you are now virtually no different from a fly hitting glass... unfortunately.
I wish someone had told me that two or three years ago...
That's right, Sasha. Everybody wants to play the grail). Few people are interested in other people's woes.
I suspect that the pepper who asked for my opinion in private about his research is not that he's not interested in others' opinions, he just doesn't want everyone saddled with his topic. Once again though - he's scared for nothing. With the paltry level of knowledge of physics and mathematics that prevails on the forum, no one would have understood his clues.
However, even if someone did understand it, he would be unlikely to get any help here. Homo homini lupus est... Every man for himself. And if so, the only thing left to do on the forum is to flounder. And I'd like to do it with great pleasure! I'm always happy to flounder. And research...
Here's the last picture I'm showing:
Green circle - entry point, blue - exit point.
Profit from one trade +210 pips on four digits. This is how, by making corrections in the variance calculation, one makes a profit on gigantic outliers of 500 pips in a matter of minutes. And no indicators of variance - just the original, non-lagging variance channel and that's it.
And as for the details of the calculation... Never! In 2 years I've already understood all about the laws and orders in this forum - all in secret, not a word to anyone. Oh well - so be it.
Everyone here is like that.
The whole forum, the whole codebase is just water.
The 5% that earns is still a stretch. Because this profit is unstable and flows between these same 5%
I'm not afraid to say it again, but it's better to go to a factory
The last thing I heard from them was:
Doc - "I've practically got a fully symmetric incremental distribution on M15, and my neural network is doing fine with that input data".
Demko - "I learned how to convert the incremental distribution into a bimodal "ear" distribution and I know how to work with it. You're all pygmies".
What about Lambert? Wasn't there symmetry? And in fact?
Convert the BP into any pretty picture you like, and then ? - soup with a cat (whose you can guess)
You should ask them :))
If I can't do it, it doesn't mean that others can't.
Especially as there is no one-size-fits-all solution to this problem. I see it in the correct calculation of the variance, someone in the earliest distributions, etc. Only the final result is important. But, that's not even the point. We are talking about suspicious persons who have invaded the forum - obvious slackers and crooks, whose best place is in the penitentiary. And all the sensible guys who got some results are fleeing this place like cockroaches. This is a flood forum, I perceive it that way and nothing else. And to expect intelligent posts, support, and research assistance here is just silly and ridiculous.
Maybe these smart guys are fleeing from here without achieving anything?)
That is our job. We are tied to the computer as rowers to the galley.
That's why we are here, we just trash-talk. But among the rubbish we can find very interesting ideas.
The weak leave, but the strong stay. And they will continue to do so)). After all, they're tied to the computer.
Well, I would not call the people I have listed weak. And about flooding - I agree, it's a good thing. That's what I'll do - it's a really great relief.
Trading carries a strong psychological burden. Reading floods relaxes the body. Flood is useful in our business.)
It is better to read floods than bad news.
I don't think that's possible.
All the people who worked in the same direction as me have already left this forum and it is no longer interesting to argue, communicate and promote research in this thread.
О! Those were real fanatics, working 24 hours a day!
Doc - "I've practically achieved a completely symmetric distribution of increments on M15, and my neural network is perfectly capable of handling such input data"
... But I don't know how to overcome the spread.
Asaulenko - "I have learned to simulate the distribution that dominates the market - island-shaped and thick-tailed, I know why it is so and I know how to work with it. And all of you here are papooses".
... But I have never managed to make money on the forex market using my system, it only works on the stock market.