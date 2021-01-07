From theory to practice - page 1592
What am I doing here?
The future in the market includes everything - that's exactly what's happening)
It's simple)
A specific future at a specific point within the current task cannot be seen.
Answer number 2.
The price behaviour can be determined by factors that are already known. First of all the FA, then rumors and assumptions and then current news events.
Without news analysis there is no point in getting into the market.
Accumulated profits of investors and managers:
On signals, the statistics are no better:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/190697
What am I doing here?
It's clear to everyone. You read the flood)
There is usually no need for that, let things go as they go, namely along the trend! The rest is a "matter of technique"...
Suddenly yes.
A lot of people ignore the news very wrongly
It's written in this thread:
https://www.mql5.com/ru/forum/124729
"Causes, consequences, assumptions, in the event of a price change in the market in one direction or another, are irrelevant to me. Only the actual price change in real time. There is that one and main indicator, which my TS is guided by and reacts to".
Why do some people say that news is necessary and some do not need it ?
It's not enough to hear, see the news, you need to be able to analyse it.
Why?
Nah. Then don't.) That's fine. (From a famous cartoon)
Distribution of zigzag increments, price only on the left, price including time on the right.