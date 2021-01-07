From theory to practice - page 1584
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Doc - "I have almost achieved a completely symmetrical distribution of increments on M15, and my neural network is doing fine with that input"
... but I do not know how to overcome the spread.
Asaulenko - "I learned how to simulate the distribution that dominates the market - peaked and fat-tailed, I know why it's like that and I know how to work with it. And all of you here are papooses".
... But I have never managed to make any money on the forex market using my system, it only works on the stock market.
_Vizard - I have not been able to create a TS that works all the time
I need very expensive data, otherwise 1-3% p.a.
Alesha - fuck you all, I have compliance
_Vizard - I have not been able to create a TS which works all the time
I need very expensive data, otherwise 1-3% p.a.
Alesha - fuck you all, I have compliance
Compliance is much easier)
Well, I wouldn't call the people I listed wimps. As for the flooding - I agree, it's a good thing. That's what I'll do - it's a really great relief.
i've already noticed the same thing on the gsb. it's a lot of small profitable trades and some big losing trades. it's because our takeprofit/stop loss ratio is small. takeprofit is the deviation size, stop loss is as far as the trend reaches. "But forex is not a gsb, forex is trends alternating with flops.
And it is not only trends that alternate with flops, but also very long upward and downward trends between each other.
It is these rather prolonged trends that are the real basis for the smallest participants to make a profit on the forex market.
All sorts of distributions can be drawn to suit different tastes.
For example, this came out in 14,000 euro minutes
And such
All sorts of distributions can be drawn to suit different tastes.
For example, this was done in 14,000 euro minutes
and how is this done?
All sorts of distributions can be drawn to suit different tastes.
For example, this is what I got for 14,000 minutes of euros.
It's all nonsense, sorry Zhenya.
This is what people get from market quotes:
Then they make an analogy with some process that looks like this:
Then they realise that this makes the Grail and... Disappear.
This is how real masters work, and it takes them many years. This man in particular took 10 years to study the market.