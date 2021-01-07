From theory to practice - page 1588
He's mostly a trend peddler.
It doesn't matter. He understands that the market is described by the equations of stochastic dynamics, i.e. a channel around the average and that is the main thing. He dismisses the other theories as rubbish and rightly so.
I, in turn, will try to prove him in absentia that trading back to the mean gives a greater growth of cash in pockets.
Of course, the fact that the man publishes his research openly and has a real state at the same time strikes me as an example of professionalism. It is a model of professionalism, which has never been seen on this forum, even by Uncle Misha, with his accusations against the content of this thread. And the other slackers who fill this forum are nothing to talk about.
I found this:
p.s. What 30% a month are you dreaming of? And there is no monitoring!
Something about the monitoring f-ma doesn't match the author's words
There are no statements, just words.
First of all he trades the real market, while you are trying to curb forex.
You don't have to trade the stock market, "buy and hold", dividends drip inflation helps.
The chart above shows, 2017 slow drain, 2018-2019 rise.
Right now the stock market is roughly like this, 7% inflation + 7% dividends + temporary x% HYIP.
You don't even need maths here, arithmetic is enough.
I give up and cease running the thread.
My final appeal:
You have been told everything for free here. If only you were willing to read and think.
Heh-heh-heh.secret all told, but the stop-start guy doesn't know). He can't read between the lines.)
Quite frankly, all the most entertaining and worthy posts are found on the Smart Lab. There's not much theory here at all. Well, I don't care about the theory, but the practice is bad, too. Not good at all. Well, yes - there are only ponces and ruin, Uncle Misha is infinitely right.
However, it is too early to give in to despondency - I have made corrections to the calculation of dispersion in TC, and we shall see the results at the end of the week.
https://smart-lab.ru/blog/358142.php
I liked the article on the profitability of pamphlets
The article is ancient and hollow. More information can be found on the alp forum. There are statistics there, and a discussion about what is better and what is worse for both sides.
The accumulated profits of investors and managers:
I liked this article about the profitability of pAMMs
The article is pure deception, and yes, statistics can only be drawn and then told how great they are in such kitchens. In general, be careful with them!