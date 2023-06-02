same one can withdraw money to a visa card from this site?
I want to know if anyone can withdraw money to Visa MasterCard.
I asked this issue to the mql5 office staff. But they do not accept that it can not be withdraw money visa master card
I'm having issues since today also. Probably something to do with the fact that they added bank transfer withdrawal option... I asked support. no answer yet
This is what they told me. But I can't accept that.
i can deposit money to the site through the card but will not be allowed to withdraw
i am waiting answer again
I think there is a problem on either MQL5 or with their payment processor. I think that is the reason why they added the "bank transfer withdrawal" option now; because the mastercard/visa option is not working for anybody is my best guess
Have you previously withdrawn money through a bank card?
I have not named. Previously had the same problem, there was no problem because it was possible to withdraw money from PayPal,
Unfortunately, there is no PayPal process right now. There is no option to withdraw money
I have been withdrawing to bank card for months without problems. that is why I find it weird that it suddenly gives this problem.
I've asked service desk. We'll have to wait of answer
Which bank card have you used for months to successfully withdraw funds from mql5? What is the name of the bank?
iCard
