same one can withdraw money to a visa card from this site?

New comment
 

I want to know if anyone can withdraw money to Visa MasterCard.

I asked this issue to the mql5 office staff. But they do not accept that it can not be withdraw money visa master card

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

I want to know if anyone can withdraw money to Visa MasterCard.

I asked this issue to the mql5 office staff. But they do not accept that it can not be withdraw money visa master card

I'm having issues since today also. Probably something to do with the fact that they added bank transfer withdrawal option... I asked support. no answer yet

 
Wim Schrynemakers:

I'm having issues since today also. Probably something to do with the fact that they added bank transfer withdrawal option... I asked support. no answer yet


This is what they told me. But I can't accept that.

i can deposit money to the site through the card but will not be allowed to withdraw

i am waiting answer again

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:


This is what they told me. But I can't accept that.

i can deposit money to the site through the card but will not be allowed to withdraw

i am waiting answer again

I think there is a problem on either MQL5 or with their payment processor.  I think that is the reason why they added the "bank transfer withdrawal" option now;  because the mastercard/visa option is not working for anybody is my best guess

 
Wim Schrynemakers:

I think there is a problem on either MQL5 or with their payment processor.  I think that is the reason why they added the "bank transfer withdrawal" option now;  because the mastercard/visa option is not working for anybody is my best guess

Have you previously withdrawn money through a bank card?

I have not named. Previously had the same problem, there was no problem because it was possible to withdraw money from PayPal,

Unfortunately, there is no PayPal process right now. There is no option to withdraw money

 
Chalin Saranga Jayathilake:

Have you previously withdrawn money through a bank card?

I have not named. Previously had the same problem, there was no problem because it was possible to withdraw money from PayPal,

Unfortunately, there is no PayPal process right now. There is no option to withdraw money

I have been withdrawing to bank card for months without problems.  that is why I find it weird that it suddenly gives this problem.


I've asked service desk.  We'll have to wait of answer

 
Wim Schrynemakers:

I have been withdrawing to bank card for months without problems.  that is why I find it weird that it suddenly gives this problem.


I've asked service desk.  We'll have to wait of answer

Which bank card have you used for months to successfully withdraw funds from mql5?  What is the name of the bank?
 
Vic:
Which bank card have you used for months to successfully withdraw funds from mql5?  What is the name of the bank?
iCard 
 
Wim Schrynemakers:
iCard 
thank you
 
Wim Schrynemakers:
iCard 
They don't provide accounts for United States customers, greeeat.  back to square 1
 
It seems that a lot of people have problems with withdraw money and the site does not respond to a solution
12
New comment