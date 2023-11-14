Cant Withdraw Freelance Payments With Webmoney.
- What is going on with MQL5 Payment System?
- Discussion of article "How to Subscribe to Trading Signals"
- What about withdrawals to Webmoney?
It is what I read on your screenshot:
So, contact the bank, and/or contact mql5 support (try to get the reply from human by creating the tickets on the service desk.
But mql5 support will not be able to help in case it is issue with your bank for example.
It is what I read on your screenshot:
So, contact the bank, and/or contact mql5 support (try to get the reply from human by creating the tickets on the service desk.
But mql5 support will not be able to help in case it is issue with your bank for example.
Thanks for your reply.
You already created a ticket. Please wait for reply. The problem will be solved soon.
This is strange, I have withdraw my freelance payment several time with webmoney until today. I have contacted webmoney and I was told that my account is fine and that I need to contact mql5. mql5 support is run by a bot.
Hello to all,
Yes,i have same problem too,
Seems their technical support are working on it to be resolved,
Hope it will be fixed soon,
Regards.
Hello to all,
Is there anyone other has same problem by withdrawing via Webmoney?
I'm trying to withdraw my fund ,it shows error "404 page not found" as previous post,
What should i do?
It has very simple steps for withdrawing,but always i wanna withdraw my fund,it shows error again,then declines my fund.
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
You agree to website policy and terms of use