Cant Withdraw Freelance Payments With Webmoney.

This is strange, I have withdraw my freelance payment several time with webmoney until today. I have contacted webmoney and I was told that my account is fine and that I need to contact mql5. mql5 support is run by a bot. 
Please I need a support from a real human. 
 
I have attached screenshots 
 

It is what I read on your screenshot:

So, contact the bank, and/or contact mql5 support (try to get the reply from human by creating the tickets on the service desk.
But mql5 support will not be able to help in case it is issue with your bank for example.

 
Thanks for your reply. 
I don’t use bank, I use webmoney, and I have contact webmoney today, and everything is fine… the problem is from mql5. And it is impossible to get a human support on the service desk.
 
You already created a ticket. Please wait for reply. The problem will be solved soon.

 
Thanks you
 
Same issue here , looks like their webmoney transfer method has some issues ,hope they fix it soon
 
I thought it is only me. To bad I can’t use PayPal, PayPal doesn’t allow my country
 

Hello to all,

Yes,i have same problem too,

Seems their technical support are working on it to be resolved,

Hope it will be fixed soon,

Regards.

 
it is working now. thanks mql5.
 
Doesn't work for me yet,i did it recently but it shows "404 not found page" !

404
 

Hello to all,

Is there anyone other has same problem by withdrawing via Webmoney?

I'm trying to withdraw my fund ,it shows error "404 page not found" as previous post,

What should i do?

It has very simple steps for withdrawing,but always i wanna withdraw my fund,it shows error again,then declines my fund.

123
