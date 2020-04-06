How to unsubscribe a signal?

Suppose I subscribed to a signal and later I have decided to unsubscribe. In this situation it would be great if I don't have to close the positions manually but none of any new position will be opened, and the remaining positions will be closed automatically when my followed partner closes these on his own account. How can I set this in MT4?
 

Follow these instructions: https://www.mql5.com/en/articles/523

After your unsubscribe from a signal, there is no further communication with it, so any open positions cannot be closed by the signal as you'd like but you will need to close them manually yourself.

In order to unsubscribe from a signal subscription you need to click the appropriate option here:https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/subscriptions



 
ok, thanks for your help.

