Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 70
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Statistics are shown for the entire account history, not from when the account is connected to monitoring.
This removes much of the fraud that takes place on real accounts. It is no longer possible to rotate an account that has been killed.
What's wrong here?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/966#!tab=deals&page=4
http://www.onix-trade.net/?act=monitoring_stat&xid=39507&lang=ru
The second one is hard for me to understand. better give the buyer more criteria for selection and analysis.
Thanks for the answers.
What's wrong here?
You started the signal on October 31, and the history was downloaded and shown on October 1, not October 31. We will increase the depth of history, this is a temporary restriction.
You started the signal on October 31, but the history was downloaded and shown from October 1, not October 31.
We will increase the depth of history, this is a temporary restriction.
The meaning of this manipulation is to speed up and reduce risks (by misleading subscribers), and since most subscribers will be laymen who do not go into details, they will get into trouble.
For example, I will pick up five good providers.
I'll register them with me. And resell them as a portfolio.
The chart is different, trades and positions are not identical, IP is different, etc.
So for portfolios it will be impossible to determine which strategies they are made up of.
What's the problem?
If 90% of the trades (or 90% of the volume of trades) are duplicates of other providers, then the signal is clearly fraudulent.
And if you're copying someone from a provider, but in parallel you're trading the same or larger volume yourself, then good riddance!
If you are earning money yourself, there will be a risk of losing your "authority". If you are losing, there will be no beautiful account.
I do not see the problem at all.
I don't see a problem at all.
Unless you're talking about reselling on the side (through other services). But something tells me that 90% of subscribers would prefer an honest subscription through MK.
And the providers will probably set reasonable prices, otherwise they won't wait for customers.
I think that the MCs will manually block such accounts (where the volume or number of trades changes a lot). Otherwise, why would there be a month of checking?
As the market changes, the volume and/or number of trades changes. Any blocking should preferably be stipulated in the Rules in advance.
People what does "No connection" mean First everything is OK - connected, then "No connection" appears .... what to do.... terminal on...
Psi it's working, I don't understand....
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There wasn't even an autotrading service in those years.