Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 64

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komposter:

The real account only becomes available for subscription one month after publication.

I think if there are no trades in that month, it will not be allowed manually.

The meaning of this manipulation is to speed up and reduce risks by misleading subscribers, and since most subscribers will be laymen who do not understand the subtleties, they will get into trouble.
 

Probably didn't find it again where it's been described 100 times. But I still haven't found the answer to the question.

Can a Legal Entity be a Signals Provider? That is, anMQL5.Community member?

 
St.Vitaliy:

Probably didn't find it again where it's been described 100 times. But I still haven't found the answer to the question.

Can a Legal Entity be a Signals Provider? That is, anMQL5.Community member?

I have already implemented the above-mentioned procedure, and it is not yet finished.
 
Iron:
This month there will be deals with smaller volume, the meaning of this manipulation is to accelerate and reduce the risks of staying in the top (misleading subscribers), and since most subscribers will be laymen, not going into the details, they will get into trouble.
Isn't the yield counted from the moment of launch?
 
Renat:
Just try to register as a seller and you will see all the options available.

Positive.

I hope a feed/table of all trades and brokers to the real exchange will appear at some point too. Forex student is not very able to pay, for many 100 cents a month for a subscription is a bit expensive.

 
St.Vitaliy:

Positive.

I hope a feed/table of all trades and brokers to the real exchange will appear at some point too. The Forex student is not very able to pay, for many 100 c.u. a month for a subscription is a bit expensive.

Now you need to be more positive as well - stop being soooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooooo.
 
St.Vitaliy: Hopefully ... Brokers to the real exchange will come along at some point too. Forex student are not very able to pay, for many 100 c.u. a month for a subscription is a bit expensive.
Planning to sell signals on behalf of a legal entity for about 100 c.u. a month?
 

why is the Dentraf_Real(Demo) subscription not active, not working?

 
dentraf:

why is the Dentraf_Real(Demo) subscription not active, not working?

Since the signal is for sale, it has a one-month monitoring test period.

Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Видимость объектов
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Видимость объектов
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Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Константы объектов / Видимость объектов - Документация по MQL5
 
Renat:

Since the signal is for sale, it has a one-month monitoring test period.

A month has passed, how much longer do we have to wait?

"

Your signal will be ready for sale in 0 days.

"

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