Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 71

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Signal was successfully published, when switching from free to paid again test period????? how do you understand this

 
dentraf:

Signal was successfully published, when switching from free to paid again test period????? how do you understand this

What kind of signal?

DentrafTick will be published in a week. Den Real was published yesterday and is currently available.

 
marsel:

What kind of signal?

DentrafTick will be published in a week. Den Real was published yesterday and is currently available.

Yes indeed, there seems to be a lag, sp
 

some unrealistic discrepancies, explain why?

link to signal

there is something wrong with the displayed history.


 
A100:

As the market changes, the volume and/or number of trades changes. Any blocking should preferably be stipulated in the rules in advance.

I was talking about a situation where the volume or number of transactions changesdrastically. Not by 10%, but by 50% or more.

The blocking clause in the rules, I think, will be very simple: "If MQ suspects someone of fraud, has the right to block (or extend the test period) without giving a reason".

But that's just my guess, how it will be in reality - we'll see.

 

Hello.

Can someone explain why there is no "signals" tab in the MT5 settings?

How can I add it?

Files:
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1.jpg  97 kb
 
MrRomka:

Hello.

Can someone explain why there is no "signals" tab in the MT5 settings?

How can I add it?

Change broker. If signals are disabled on the server, the tab does not appear in the terminal connected to this server.
 
Thank you.
 
a simple question - how do I sign up for signals? Has anyone managed to do so in the last couple of days?
 
I wonder why the DCs are so inert? It's time to put up a list of the most progressive ones, where you can test the service in real time.
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