Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 71
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Signal was successfully published, when switching from free to paid again test period????? how do you understand this
Signal was successfully published, when switching from free to paid again test period????? how do you understand this
What kind of signal?
DentrafTick will be published in a week. Den Real was published yesterday and is currently available.
What kind of signal?
DentrafTick will be published in a week. Den Real was published yesterday and is currently available.
some unrealistic discrepancies, explain why?
link to signal
there is something wrong with the displayed history.
As the market changes, the volume and/or number of trades changes. Any blocking should preferably be stipulated in the rules in advance.
I was talking about a situation where the volume or number of transactions changesdrastically. Not by 10%, but by 50% or more.
The blocking clause in the rules, I think, will be very simple: "If MQ suspects someone of fraud, has the right to block (or extend the test period) without giving a reason".
But that's just my guess, how it will be in reality - we'll see.
Hello.
Can someone explain why there is no "signals" tab in the MT5 settings?
How can I add it?
Hello.
Can someone explain why there is no "signals" tab in the MT5 settings?
How can I add it?