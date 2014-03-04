Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 76
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Just some providers have not updated the build, if you download the latest MT4 vcr from the MQ website and put your broker's server, the signals and their subscription appear in the terminal.
I signed up for signals.
I look at the trader's positions, all of them are closing in the black - not a single positive deal... How can this be?
I don't know why I signed up for this, it may be a real account, but I don't have a commission.
Duck, this is a pipsewing strategy, it does not work on the real, they will not give it, maybe only on ECN accounts, and there with the commission you will go into deficit, and the more so through the signals, slippage is added.
MetaTrader 5 Client Terminal build 722
Signals: Added automatic conversion of EURUSD* type Forex trading symbols. If the signal source has positions at EURUSD! symbol, while the signal subscriber has EURUSD symbol (or vice versa), the terminal will automatically recognize the correspondence of such trading symbols to each other and substitute their names when copying the signal.
The balance display is not correct. For the last two weeks I assumed there was a normal delay. Now it is just not correct. I am attaching a screenshot from mt4
I have added a drawdown and the balance has reached 4 Tb and I have already drawn withdrawal. And here is what the service is showing
The balance display is not correct. For the last two weeks I assumed there was a normal delay. Now it is just not correct. I am attaching a screenshot from mt4
I have added a drawdown and the balance has reached 4 Tb and I have already drawn withdrawal. And here is what the service is showing
Are you sure you compare the same signal and its provider? 133 and 1400 trades - something is obviously wrong.
Give exact links to the signal and justification (preferably full report) of the first chart, please.
But you never provided a link to the signal or a report from the trading terminal.
Our in-house telepaths are still asleep.
Yeah, I'm sure as it's my account.
Alpari account... 1400 trades... I guess the pending and deleted pending orders are recorded.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1003 history is visible it is exactly the same in Statement file it is big there really 1400 trades (takes into account pending and withdrawal of pending orders) .
Yes I'm sure as this is my account .
Alpari account ...1400 trades ...apparently the pending and deleted pending orders are recorded.
But you never provided a link to the signal or a report from the trading terminal.
Our in-house telepaths are still asleep.
Are you sure you are comparing the same signal and its provider? 133 and 1400 trades - there is clearly something wrong here.
Give exact links to the signal and justification (preferably full report) of the first chart, please.
I have made a request for the same situation in servicedesk - still not fixed... Application #592014 | 2012.11.15 03:01