Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 63
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You?
Shh. Sometimes incompetent people drive progress in the field.
I have my doubts, and I'm not the right age, but at least give it a chance :)
By the way, a total bombshell is the inclusion of signals in MT4. Will be out in a week.
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Great news.
I would like to understand where the providers are disappearing from the real accounts - I think there were more than 7
Note to self:
Note to self:
Hee... What is "contest" in MT4?
Think about the availability of competition accounts from hundreds of brokers.
In any MT4/MT5 broker there are three types of trading accounts: real, demo, contest. So you can easily monitor the contest account of any broker with any system.
Think about the availability of competition accounts at hundreds of brokers.
Exactly! and i'm just a bit obsessed with the championship :)
Or am I wrong?
And this question: won't deposit/withdrawal transactions be monitored?
Otherwise you can draw very nice balance growth curves.
They will open dozens of accounts in the dark, to withdraw one of them with thousands of percent upwards and register it in the signals, the whole top will be clogged with dummy accounts and it is impossible to prove, have you thought about this point?
The real account only becomes available for subscription one month after publication.
I think if there are no trades during this month, it will not be allowed manually.