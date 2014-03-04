Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 57
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,,now it becomes clearer why MK is not "interested" in mix signals on one account...(thanks to St.Vitaliy's layouts )
It's no use. If you have a conspiracy in your head, logic emigrated long ago.
fuf(aha)...happy new year to you too!)))
the algorithm of logical consequences in your tray is much more important to see the lead(beginning)...
fuf(aha)...Happy New Year to you too!))
you have a tray of logical consequences more important than seeing a clue(beginning)...
it really makes me laugh with such statements.
I perceive you and others like you like this
I really find that kind of statement funny.
I perceive you and others like you like this
are you sure that what you perceive is true?
are you sure that what you perceive is the truth?
Of course.
And I destroy any worm in my head at once - by experience and practice.
Because you mustn't let them get into your head. Otherwise you'll have a hard time living.
I read with interest the off-topic about MT-5 and the exchange.
But Russian brokers think they should leave the exchange :)
http://www.rbcdaily.ru/2012/06/22/finance/562949984158832
I read with interest the off-topic about MT-5 and the exchange.
But Russian brokers think they should leave the exchange :)
http://www.rbcdaily.ru/2012/06/22/finance/562949984158832
I read with interest the off-topic about MT-5 and the exchange.
But Russian brokers think they should leave the exchange :)
http://www.rbcdaily.ru/2012/06/22/finance/562949984158832
Mischek,
They may start it randomly in the end )
And regarding signals - most likely most brokers either don't know or haven't updated the server yet,
or are thinking about the legal aspect.