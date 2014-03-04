Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 57

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[Deleted]  
,,now it becomes clearer why MKs are not "interested" in mix signals on one account...(thanks to St.Vitaliy's layouts )
 
milo:

,,now it becomes clearer why MK is not "interested" in mix signals on one account...(thanks to St.Vitaliy's layouts )
Mischek:
It's no use. If you have a conspiracy in your head, logic emigrated long ago.
[Deleted]  
sergeev:

fuf(aha)...happy new year to you too!)))

the algorithm of logical consequences in your tray is much more important to see the lead(beginning)...

 
milo:

fuf(aha)...Happy New Year to you too!))

you have a tray of logical consequences more important than seeing a clue(beginning)...

it really makes me laugh with such statements.

I perceive you and others like you like this


[Deleted]  
sergeev:

I really find that kind of statement funny.

I perceive you and others like you like this




are you sure that what you perceive is true?


 
milo:

are you sure that what you perceive is the truth?

Of course.

And I destroy any worm in my head at once - by experience and practice.

Because you mustn't let them get into your head. Otherwise you'll have a hard time living.

 

I read with interest the off-topic about MT-5 and the exchange.

But Russian brokers think they should leave the exchange :)

http://www.rbcdaily.ru/2012/06/22/finance/562949984158832

Крупнейшие брокеры недовольны комиссиями Московской биржи и хотят создать первые в России ECN и dark pool - РБК daily
Крупнейшие брокеры недовольны комиссиями Московской биржи и хотят создать первые в России ECN и dark pool - РБК daily
  • www.rbcdaily.ru
Крупнейшие российские брокеры хотят создать первую в России межброкерскую систему ECN, в результате чего ММВБ-РТС может потерять часть оборотов, также может быть создан независимый от биржи dark pool («темный омут»). Новую систему брокеры создают потому, что они недовольны комиссионной политикой биржи. Как стало известно РБК daily, крупнейшие...
 
vtb24:

I read with interest the off-topic about MT-5 and the exchange.

But Russian brokers think they should leave the exchange :)

http://www.rbcdaily.ru/2012/06/22/finance/562949984158832

Time for MQ to act )) They wrote somewhere in a press release that their software allows developing countries which do not yet have their own exchange to set up something similar in no time at all.
 
vtb24:

I read with interest the off-topic about MT-5 and the exchange.

But Russian brokers think they should leave the exchange :)

http://www.rbcdaily.ru/2012/06/22/finance/562949984158832

It's just a ritual dance. Some pretend to be frightened, others are not.
 

Mischek,

They may start it randomly in the end )

And regarding signals - most likely most brokers either don't know or haven't updated the server yet,

or are thinking about the legal aspect.

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