Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 10
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Vitaly, have you looked into MT5 terminal lately?
The signals showcase is already there, as is the subscription in a couple of clicks.
I do look into it. But my clients want exchanges and turn their noses up at forex. They are not prejudiced against currencies, but they ask me, where do the transactions take place? They want the following scheme:
And most DCs limit everything to the top two right squares. Having an aggregate source of liquidity is interpreted as a big advantage.
I do not know how to solve these problems and they do not want to discuss them with me.
Your service allows me to go on living and robbing the kitchens. By the way, have you thought about how the situation will affect the MC when there are dozens of sources with good percentage yield, and they have thousands of subscribers with millions of subscribers' accounts (in fact we obtain a dozen of distributed million accounts with very high yield)? At whose expense will the profit be?
Most people think of mass as tens of thousands, but we always think of mass as numbers in the 5-10 million range. And we have real numbers on hand, on the basis of which we make our decisions.
All third-party solutions are real crutches:
- Somebody is running farms out of installed terminals
- Somebody creates a server-based PAMM tied to a broker with a complex accounting system
- someone is trying to break the network protocol and straighten the way
- All of them create shock loads on broker's trade servers, which brokers don't like very much.
Briefly about our technical advantages:
- Our optimised, specially written network protocols for mass signal execution
- Distributed cloud network of signal servers located close to brokers' servers
- absolutely secure mechanism of trusted execution via cloud network, which gives you a delay of a few milliseconds
- Mass execution of thousands of signals without any load on the trade servers and without brokers' blocking
- 100% access from any desktop terminal
The subject is very well-developed and has a very good future.
Renat, agree that the subject of "Signals" as such reached a mass level about five years ago.
You researched the market and saw how many representatives of signal copying there are. There are really a lot of them.
What you have done so far is a duplicate of existing algorithms in their purest form. You have not caught the wave at the rise but at the peak and the possible saturation of the market.
If others have a better offer - then you are definitely not their competitor. The trick with the introduction of the tab in the terminal - not parity.
Well when gold went from 150 to 300 many also said it was the outcome of momentum...
The signal sales industry with automatic execution should essentially replace mutual funds. When the volume of subscribers' capital equals the volume of open-end funds, it will be possible to say then that the development comes to its peak.
If the MC does not want to deviate from the rule 1 account = 1 source. Brokers will have consultants to help clients create sub-accounts and put a source on each of them to get the equity candy in the end.
And it is absolutely clear that the signals service does not care what instruments to trade. Wait for the launch at stock brokers.
Vitaly, stock market issues are discussed in separate threads.
And it is absolutely clear that the signal service does not matter which instruments to trade. Wait for the launch at stock brokers.
I'm not discussing, just reminding, and I think this question is as important as it is to me.
I would like to hear your thoughts on my second question. If 95% of clients of brokerage companies start earning thanks to the signal service, what will happen to your clients who take the risk?
Will it happen that after the implementation of this service the only direction will be the exchange model, because 100% of your clients (users) will be able to earn and in this case the law of conservation of energy will not be violated.
Forex brokers have long been moving to STP execution for the sake of risk reduction. Not 100% of volumes are driven there, of course, but they use a hybrid model.
There are many integrations on the market for both MT4/MT5. Metatrader 5 in general comes with several forex gateways in Currenex, Hotspot, CitiFX and Integral. And the major banks are happy to side with the final counterparty.
I think I found it.
IV. Settlement procedure
I have 2 accounts at my broker
I subscribe to the first account on the first day, then I unsubscribe and subscribe to the second account on the 15th.
my losses are spreads on reopened positions.
I have 2 accounts with a broker
on the first day I sign up for the first account, then on the 15th I sign out and sign up for the second account. then on the first day I sign out and sign up for the first account.
my losses are spreads on over-open positions.
You are wrong. MQL5 is so open and functional that you can do almost anything. There is no need to make crutches with DLL and SQL, it is enough to use file operations and store everything you need on disk. The database of global variables is very stable and is not lost either on restarts or crashes. And there is storage of states on the server - these are megabytes and comments. Learn to use them sparingly.
All third party solutions are real crutches:
- Someone makes a farm out of the installed terminals.
- Somebody creates server-based pamm with complex accounting system, tied to a broker.
- someone is trying to break the network protocol and straighten the way
- all create shock loads on brokers' trading servers, which brokers don't like very much