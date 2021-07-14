Signal not opening and closing trades
Signal subscription works if Metatrader is open and connected to the trading account.
Alternatively, you can use MQL5 VPS.
So, you should have two Metatrader instances (one per trading account/subscription), or you should have MQL5 VPS (and in this case - you can close or disconnect from any trading account because everything will work on MQL5 VPS).
Automated trading and the Auto (Algo) Trading button have nothing to do with signal copying.
Make sure you've done everything as described here:
How to Subscribe to MT4/MT5 Signal
https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/189731 (MT4)
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Hi,
I have two different accounts on my brokers. Each of them is subscribed to a signal (two different signals). My terminal is always opened 7/24. The problem is that when I am connected on one of my accounts, my other account does not open/close trades from its own signal.
For example:
Account A subscribed to signal A
Account B subscribed to signal B
I am connected on account A. Trades from signal A are automatically opened and closed. Trades from signal B are not opened/closed.
I am connected on account B. Trades from signal B are automatically opened and closed. Trades from signal A are not opened/closed.
I have the automated trading enabled when the account has been changed.