Who has already tried the Signals subscription to get on the tail of ATC 2012 participants? - page 12
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Is this meant to mean that the subscriber's deposit should not be less than that of the signal source?
I think this is not quite correct. For example, I decided to supply signals and opened a demo account for $100 000 and trade on one pair with 0.01 micro lot. In other words, what is missing is the signal source characteristic - the minimum deposit amount for a subscriber.
Let me explain it another way. I have a real account with a $100 deposit and now I subscribe to signals from Source, which trades on 10 currency pairs and lots from 0.01 to 1. How did I know that was not allowed?
Let me explain it another way. I have a real account with 100$ deposit and now I subscribe to signals from Source, which trades on 10 currency pairs and lots from 0.01 to 1. How did I know that is not allowed?
You have to introduce a multiplier for the client. Managed by the client, of course.
You have to introduce a multiplier for the client. Client-controlled, of course.
You can and should enter a lot of options for signals.
Reading the topic - I see a recurring situation with my copier. Same questions and suggestions. Everything is exactly the same. It took 3 years before even the most careless called it - the best copier.
Lot - once lot multiplier is introduced - there will be problems like account. (Ruble, Bucks, Euro) and recalculate.
Then they will say - No I want to have the same signals on my account as on the wizard. - Then you need to enter not just the lot ratio, but the ratio of master and client balances, % risk per trade, and so on.
IMHO
It would be interesting if the signals without execution could be obtained directly as data for Expert Advisors. - There would be such integrations for the Signals section. New robots.
This can be done now with 2 terminals of course. but not convenient....
A multiplier has to be introduced for the client, controlled by the client, of course.
It has already been introduced and is controlled by the signal recipient:
It is already entered and controlled by the signal recipient:
If there is a fatal mismatch, the signal cannot be subscribed to, and the log will show details of the mismatch.
It is important for us to improve the quality of the execution, so we are upgrading the network protocols and adding new settings control features.
...
It would be interesting if signals without execution could be received directly as data for the EA. - There would be such integrations for the Signals section. New robots.
This can be done now with 2 terminals of course. but not convenient....
Sustained!
We are working on making sure that the maximum master and follower account settings are thoroughly checked both at the time of subscription and at the time of signal execution.
In case of a fatal discrepancy, the signal cannot be subscribed to, and the log will show details of the discrepancy.
It is important for us to improve the quality of execution, so we are upgrading the network protocols and adding new setup control features.
All the same, software mixing of signals (by appropriate in-house service + mql5 programs) would be a significant advance in signal services.
CCA-orders to help, if anything // We've been waiting a long time for this. :)