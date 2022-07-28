stop limit orders
Isn't it buy limit orders are used if you want to buy when the price gets lower
I dont like to buy at a lower price when it doesnt hit an X value that are higher than actual price because that I used buy stop limit. But I didnt see it turns to buy limit when the stop value was hit.
Hi there,
I'd like to know something about stop limit orders. I have been using stop ordens to buy at market in some point, but I'd like to buy only until a value so I started to change to stop limit orders.
What I was expecting from buy stop limit? I was expecting that when the price hit the value the buy stop limit be replaced by a buy limit until it be done.
What happens? And why I started to have doubts?
The price has been below X value, I add a buy stop limit order at X with limit at X too. After, I saw that price went to X plus 10 ticks and my buy stop limit order do not changed into a buy limit and it kept an yellow background (similar to missing liquidity). My questions is why this order is not replaced by an limit order? May I do something to make this behavior happens? Should I change broker?
Thank you
What market ? Forex ? Exchange ? Other ?
Please provide a real example, with real data, and even log or screenshot.
What market ? Forex ? Exchange ? Other ?
Please provide a real example, with real data, and even log or screenshot.
It was on b3 exchange, I attached the logs and history of order and deal on the same image.
May be this can help you:
May be this can help you:
Yes, thank u I read It again and there didnt say nothing to help me. I'll try contact the broker to see why It doesnt change to limit order. If they dont care I'll change to other.
After hours trying to obtain the server logs related to it, I decided to closed the account. This is not worth it.
What is the best strategy to use with stop-limit orders? Because I don't want to buy at a lower price when it doesn't reach a certain value that is higher than the actual price.
This is the case in up-right image from manual that Carl quoted. In my case, I uses it to prevent slippage from a stop order. So I put on the limit value the same as stop value.
