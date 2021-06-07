MQL5 VPS shutdown automatically
Here it is. The VPS was down every time I check. The journal just said Exit with code 0, disconnect and stopped with 0, shutdown with 0.
I have 2 VPS running for 2 trading account and the other one is find, no problem whatsoever.
I bought an AI EA not long ago and when I loaded it along side other EAs, I saw an error in my VPS Tab window that said Memory Usage Warning or something similar....
If it is related to AI EA so - do not use this EA together with the other EAs in this case.
Because this MQL5 VPS is the VPS in anyway (it is not dedicated server where you can use many EAs and do not care about the memory).
Anyway, you can check in MQL5 VPS journal ( because your screenshot above is not MQL5 VPS journal).
MQL5 VPS journal/logs (two log files) will tell you everything.
The thing is I tried to delete other EA. Last I checked the log file said RAM: 809 mb commited, then after I exited the terminal and loaded it back up again, the memory warning appeared again.
I don't think this time it's my fault but I'm not blaming anyone. I just want to know if there's a solution for this. How about I change server and change it back again in hope that my VPS will be place on a different node?
As far as I know (I was reading the reply of admin about it): if MQL5 VPS need more memory (RAM) so this memory will be taken from the cloud.
Because MQL5 VPS is the Metatrader in cloud (it is not external VPS with fixed memory).
But I do not see any issue/error from the screenshot of your log (there is no error there).
By the way, I do not know about any limit related to the memory (RAM) in MQL5 VPS.
Hi,
I'm a user of MQL5 VPS. Usually, I using the VPS with a few charts and EAs.
I bought an AI EA not long ago and when I loaded it along side other EAs, I saw an error in my VPS Tab window that said Memory Usage Warning or something similar.
After that, everything looked fine for a few minutes and when I went out, the VPS shutdown. I had to hit the start button again but that continued to happen.
Only when I removed the new AI EA from the chart, the warning from VPS Tab's gone and everything worked fine again.
My question is: Is that suppose to happen? How many RAM do I allow to use? Right now my Memory box says 1GB. Please look at the picture for more info.