A VPS question, ?? I am stumped.
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I have used mql5 servers for a long time testing EA's. I have had no problem.
But I wanted/need more charts to open on one platform so decided to give FXVM a try.
Even if I copy my own mt4 files to the server, the EA does not make trades, in fact strategy tester does not create trades.
If I run the same strategy test from my own home PC, i get results.
Does anyone have an idea why I may have issues.
FXVM has looked,all set up right, they are stumped too.
I can only think on mt4 version, yet it syncs fine with mql5 and works normally. (I know my version is OLD, see Tools tab image below). Is that the problem??
Very frustrating!!
Mark
P.S.: I have loved using MQL5 VPS, but I need more charts under 1 account. What servers do MQL5 use? windows 2008 etc, Linux etc??