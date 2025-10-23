How can I limit writing logs expert on MT5 ?

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I’m using an EA developed by someone else, but the problem is it prints logs excessively, which makes my hard disk fill up very quickly.

Does MT5 have any function to limit log writing — like at least make it print on screen but not actually write to the HDD?


 
Manu Tabtim:

I’m using an EA developed by someone else, but the problem is it prints logs excessively, which makes my hard disk fill up very quickly.

Does MT5 have any function to limit log writing — like at least make it print on screen but not actually write to the HDD?


Enable auto-trading it will get better.

There is no point to let a trading EA running without permission to trade automatically.

 
Manu Tabtim:

Does MT5 have any function to limit log writing — like at least make it print on screen but not actually write to the HDD?

Delete this folder

MQL5\Logs

and create a zero-length file of the same name in its place.

 
fxsaber #:

Delete this folder

and create a zero-length file of the same name in its place.

sure that it doesnt send mt into a spiral or cpu at least?
 
Manu TabtimI’m using an EA developed by someone else, but the problem is it prints logs excessively, which makes my hard disk fill up very quickly. Does MT5 have any function to limit log writing — like at least make it print on screen but not actually write to the HDD?

MQL5:

LogLevel(ENUM_LOG_LEVELS) - CTrade - Trade Classes - Standard Library - MQL5 Reference

[EDIT] If you don't have the EA code, contact the developer and ask them to add the above feature as an input parameter.
 
fxsaber #:

Delete this folder

and create a zero-length file of the same name in its place.

How to do this, please elaborate. Thanks
 
Olufemi Adeyemo #:
How to do this, please elaborate. Thanks
  1. Close the terminal.
  2. Delete the folder.
  3. Create the file.
  4. Set the file's read-only attribute.

 
To everyone, only use fxsaber tweak if you know exactly what you are doing.
 
fxsaber #:


works for me. no change to ram or cpu, and as far as task manager says, no detectable attempts to write either.

 
fxsaber #:
  1. Close the terminal.
  2. Delete the folder.
  3. Create the file.
  4. Set the file's read-only attribute.

Thanks so much, I'm grateful. But permit me to ask "What file or doc can I use to create the file and how do I set it to read-only ATTRIBUTE?
 
Olufemi Adeyemo #Thanks so much, I'm grateful. But permit me to ask "What file or doc can I use to create the file and how do I set it to read-only ATTRIBUTE?
😊 Example for Windows:
1. With the MQL5 folder selected, after moving (or removing) the Logs folder, right-click >> New >> Text Document >> Save as "Logs" (without the .txt extension);
2. Right-click the new file >> Properties >> on the General tab, select the "read-only" attribute.
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