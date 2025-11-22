Errors, bugs, questions - page 2001
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The only thing left to do is to reject all other people's libraries. And I have never looked at this particular one, let alone used it. It's easier to write everything you need than to dig through such a pile to check whether there are no bugs there... And to use just two or three functions...
I lack the competence to make such statements.
I lack the competence to make such statements.
But I do have the competence to suspect developers of unprofessionalism. Sorry, I am ending this dialogue.
But there is enough competence to suspect the developers of being unprofessional.
Apparently, I missed something.
MT4, FXOpen-ECN Demo Server
Expiration is set for pending orders but not for MQL.
ChartSaveTemplate bug.
After two runs of the script the chart already looks like this
With each launch the number of price charts will increase.
Suggestion.
In the variable name popup, if the pointer is on the topmost line, the pointer does not jump to the bottom line when you click up.
It would be more convenient if the pointer jumps to the bottom line in the above situation.
Suggestion.
In the variable name popup, if the pointer is on the topmost line, the pointer does not jump to the bottom line when you click up.
It would be more convenient if the pointer jumps to the bottom line in the situation described above.
There is no answer for the request for a month.
Forum on trading, automated trading systems and trading strategies testing
Bugs, bugs, questions
fxsaber, 2017.08.15 17:13
Suggestion.
In the variable name popup, if the pointer is on the topmost line, the pointer does not jump to the bottom line when you click up.
It would be more convenient if the pointer jumps to the bottom line in the above situation.
Press end and you will be happy.
Press end and you'll be happy.
You have to retrain your back.
When did the restriction that prevents you from compiling such a thing appear?