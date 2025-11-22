Errors, bugs, questions - page 762
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I'll get to my computer and check it.
In the meantime you can copy the date instead of the opening price and see what date bar was issued on request.
CopyTime() shows that this is the last bar of actual history available to the terminal.
OrderCalcProfit(ORDER_TYPE_BUY, "USDJPY",0.01,1,1.01,profit_USDJPY);
OrderCalcProfit(ORDER_TYPE_BUY, "EURJPY",0.01,1,1.01,profit_EURJPY);
OrderCalcProfit(ORDER_TYPE_BUY, "USDCHF",0.01,1,1.0001,profit_USDCHF);
Print("USDJPY=",SymbolInfoInteger("USDJPY",SYMBOL_DIGITS)," EURJPY=",SymbolInfoInteger("EURJPY",SYMBOL_DIGITS)," USDCHF=",SymbolInfoInteger("USDCHF",SYMBOL_DIGITS));
Print("profit_USDJPY=",profit_USDJPY," profit_EURJPY=",profit_EURJPY," profit_USDCHF=",profit_USDCHF);
USDJPY=2 EURJPY=2 USDCHF=4
profit_USDJPY=9.9 profit_EURJPY=0.13 profit_USDCHF=0.1
Strange profit for 1 pip on USDJPY, RoboForex server.
Dear developers...
Maybe I can get through to you the third time about the Gunn grid? What about it? Should I make a request through Service Desk or will this message be enough?
First, the pattern in which two points of the grid are magnetized to extrema is saved incorrectly in MT4. I.e. there is still a chance to re-open the outlined template in the same terminal session having saved and closed it and get its initial appearance... But after reopening the terminal, and especially after system reset, the template is flipped (I think it is the second) with magnetic point down and the grid is compressed along the vertex. If the Gunn grid is not ideologically designed to magnetize over two extrema, then why was this magnetization even invented for it? If there are no coordinates for the second point in the object settings, but just some general "Scale", then it shouldn't prevent the template from saving and opening properly anyway. And the template with a grid, in my opinion, in any case, whether you magnetize it or not, it reopens compressed, that is, incorrectly. This must be debugged somehow.
Secondly, in MT5 it is not possible to work with the Gann grid and I would like it to be possible to stretch to extrema for two points like in MT4, and of course everything would be saved/opened correctly and on different timeframes the scale of cells would not change as it happens now, but would scale proportionally to the current timeframe. This has to be cleaned up somehow, otherwise it will be absolutely impossible to work with the object.
Third, concerning my April Service Desk request: do you need a dialog, or what? There is no positive or negative response yet, request #359447 dated 2012.04.24 (the first time it was posted on the forum more than two years ago!). I wish there was a progress bar for the request, otherwise it's not clear what's going on. I got a reply here about "heated discussions", but it's in words... There is no dialogue, the request was sent as if in space, to hypothetically existing distant civilizations...
...
Secondly, in MT5 we cannot work with "Gann Grid" at all and 1) like in MT4, we would like to be able to stretch to extrema for two points and, of course, to save/open everything correctly and 2) on different timeframes the scale of cells would not change, as it happens now, but would scale proportionally to the current timeframe. The way to make it work is to somehow adjust it too, otherwise it would be absolutely impossible to work with the object.
...
1) Is a 45 degree line (trend line 1 to 1) a line drawn through extrema?
The yellow horizontal ones are 1.24000 and 1.25000, the yellow vertical ones are 100 bars respectively.
The red is the Gann grid, scale of 10 pips per bar.
Where is the error in construction here?
2) When you switch timeframes, the time scale changes without changing the price scale. You suggest that anchor points should increase/decrease depending on the timeframe, right?
Suddenly there is a problem with deleting graphical objects created by the indicator.
There are only 2 trend and 1 rectangle.
No error in OnDeinit(), ChartRedraw() after ObjectDelete().
Objects are deleted, but re-created and continue "moving" as if the indicator continues to work.
If I delete them manually, they are re-created with the same name and keep "moving" with new ticks.
After a while they disappear on their own.
Something similar was discussed, I don't remember what was found out and I can't find those messages.
Suddenly there is a problem with deleting graphical objects created by the indicator.
There are only 2 trend and 1 rectangle.
No errors in OnDeinit(), ChartRedraw() after ObjectDelete().
The objects are deleted, but they are re-created and continue to "move" as if the indicator was still running.
If I delete them manually, they are re-created with the same name and keep "moving" with new ticks.
After some time, they disappear on their own.
Something similar was discussed, I don't remember what it was and I can't find those messages.
It's not a removal problem, it's a creation problem :)
I had a script with a wrong loop doing the same thing. Printed the loop, even after forcibly deleting the script via "Expert List", until it fell out with an error.
1) 45 degree line (1 to 1 trend line) does = line drawn through extrema?
The yellow horizontal ones are 1.24000 and 1.25000, the yellow vertical ones are 100 bars respectively.
The red one is the Gann grid, scale of 10 pips per bar.
Where is the error in the construction here?
2) When you switch timeframes, the time scale changes without changing the price scale. Are you suggesting - the anchor points should increase/decrease depending on the timeframe, right?
I'm not saying that this platform has an error, but I'm saying that there is an "error" in one of the platforms... Because the behaviour of the Gunn Grid when constructed in different versions of the platform is different, in which particular "bug" - one can only guess.
If the classical interpretation of the Grid is to be believed:
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/objects/gann/gann_grid,
https://www.metatrader5.com/ru/terminal/help/objects/gann/gann_grid,
then of course there is no error in the construction and there can be no claims. But then why do MT4 developers confuse users with the flexibility of the second anchor point allowing a simple deviation from the angle of 45 degrees of the trend line 1 to 1? In theory, this needs to be corrected, but! This would be the case if such a "wrong" way would not be convenient and subjectively useful. The markets are not only not precisely interpreted and there is a room for one's own imagination and activity, but the same developers have also added the possibility to adjust the "Scale" and "Pips per Bar", i.e. to deviate from the classic 45 degrees at 1 to 1. If you wish, you may divert yourself from the textbook version of drawing and experiment in MT4 with stretching along extrema - you will discover amazing patterns. Why prohibit and restrict users from doing anything at all? I suggest that you can optionally select in the settings: whether to postpone 45 at 1 to 1 or arbitrarily. It won't hurt anyone.
Well, concerning the incorrect saving of data in the template - this fact alone (in any of the above described layouts) requires correction of the situation with the writing of data reading into the template. If binding of magnetic points goes to extrema (special cases) or to chart-coordinates in general - price/time, then to what, I wonder, is "Scale" attached? If there are some exact values of scale being dumped into the template when writing... or pips per bar, it doesn't allow restoring the original outline in a new session. Only the exact coordinates of the first point are retained. Roughly speaking, patterns based on anchoring points to explicit and simple coordinates are more reliable.
These are not mistakes. Rather, they are features of the platforms. In MT4 the user was allowed liberties in the construction, in MT5 not.
The classic starts here: "The Gann line is a line drawn at a 45 degree angle. This line is also called a one-to-one (1x1), which means One change in price per time unit."
The scale in pips per bar allows precisely matching the price and the time; in MT4, in order to build correctly, you must first find the diagonal of the square on which the grid will be built.
The "scale", "pips per bar", i.e. the developers have also added the possibility to adjust the "Scale", "pips per bar", i.e. to go away from the classic 45 degrees at 1 to 1. " - exactly the opposite.
"If you like, divert from the textbook version of the build and experiment in MT4 with stretching along extremes - you'll discover amazing patterns." - thanks - but what does the Gann grid have to do with it? it's done by trend or angle lines... And in MT5 there are a few more possibilities.
"If you like, divert from the textbook version of the plotting and experiment in MT4 with stretching along extremes - you'll discover amazing patterns." - thanks - but what does the Gann grid have to do with it? it's done by trend or angle lines... and in MT5 there are a few more possibilities.