Errors, bugs, questions - page 764
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How about this?
How about this?
If you don't flip the array with ArraySetAsSeries() before ArrayResize(), it's fine. Otherwise, ArrayResize() works with an error.
Anyone can add a random source to their system - and investigate/see - it's a test. But you Dear Gentlemen developers of MT5 - deprive us of this opportunity, your source is stronger in power.
the 2 plus 2 question has been answered - so there is someone here. Why isn't anyone answering the volume question?
That's it, I can't go on...
The tester's interface is terribly inconvenient to use. These tab hopping is annoying. It's like an army officer's principle - "Whatever a soldier does, just get the hell out of it"
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Strategy Tester Interface.
Suggestions, MetaTrader 5 Client, Opened, Started: 2010.09.23 12:55, #23639
Problem description
The interface of the strategy tester is very uncomfortable. You have to constantly jump to the tabs.
To improve the convenience of the tester, I propose, have already talked about it, control buttons "Start / Cancel" put in the window area, which is visible regardless of which tab is active at the moment. This way you can start/stop testing at any time without having to scroll through the tabs.
Besides, the window with logs should also be displayed separately to be able to monitor continuously, again without jumping over the tabs of the tester.
I'm not such a cool programmer, but I have an idea of creating win programs interface, so I know that it takes a couple of hours or even minutes to reconfigure the tester interface controls, because you do not need to change the functionality.
Developers, please pay attention to my suggestion.Thank you.
Now I will sketch in photoshop layout of the interface tester, as I see myself would be more convenient for 4 and 5.
Here, I did for the 4, for the 5, similarly, all said applies in full.
These windows should always be visible, like this:
And these can be merged and invoked tab by tab, as they are never needed at the same time:
Plus, you need to be able to apply filters "to and fro" for each column individually. It also needs to be possible to put a "ban" for the selected optimization result, so that it is immediately hidden from visibility, and accordingly a "remove bans" command is needed.
If you do that, everything will be at your fingertips, which will provide more usability and more control over optimization process, flexibility in choosing the optimization results.
If we will also have a regular possibility to build Kohonen maps based on optimization results, it will be a fairy tale!
That's it, I can't go on...If you do that, everything will be at your fingertips and in front of your eyes, which gives you more usability and more control over the optimization process, flexibility in choosing your optimization results .
I'm afraid you haven't worked through the issue of technical feasibility and design.
That is, you haven't reached a compromise between "functionality - technical feasibility - design - simplicity".
1) Changing the volume of previously loaded candlesticks - for example, today at 8:00 EURUSD H4 on EUR were values 0:00 - 6171, 4:00 - 7049, 8:00 - 13361. And when loading at 20:00 (EUR) values were 0:00 - 7701, 4:00 - 8859, 8:00 - 16306. In general it will not be difficult for you to see that the volume is going on in Russian speaking screwed up. Since I have the honor to speak not only on my own behalf, but at the request of comrades, I will say - it is very frustrating for those who use models with volume and with its accumulation.