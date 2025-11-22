Errors, bugs, questions - page 766
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Is it possible to implement the order for free through Work?
...but what does the Gann grid have to do with it? it's done by trend or angle lines... and in MT5 there are somewhat more options.
More possibilities? In that case, could you simulate in MT5 the complexity, flexibility and mobility of the complex construction of the MT4 Gann grid? Of course without any programmatic manipulation, only through manual markup. The trend line and the angle line - how could it ever be associated with this?
How many lines to draw and how much time to spend? I built this out of six objects in one minute plus five minutes to fine-tune it. I didn't even need to go into the Grid Settings window, I did it all by eye - right on the chart.
File does not attach the template - still fails.
P.S.: it's just very, very strange, after getting used to one way and flexibility of using the same tool in one platform, to be confronted with flexibility limitations in a newer platform.
Error of event generation for indicators attached to charts in Expert Advisors
The essence of the error (or maybe it was designed that way?) is that when creating indicators in the Expert Advisor and attaching them to other charts (the current chart works) using the ChartIndicatorAdd() function, they don't receive ChartEvent and Timer events.
They start receiving them only after restarting the terminal or calling their properties manually and pressing OK or changing the period/symbol/template.
To the developers
When is the new build planned to be released and will there be a modified OnTrade?
How does the time of quotes from MQL5 servers relate to GMT? Does it switch to Daylight Saving Time and if so, when? Where can I read more details about it, so as not to make a mistake in the code?
How does the time of quotes from MQL5 servers relate to GMT? Does it switch to Daylight Saving Time and if so, when? Where can I read more details about it, in order not to make a mistake in the code?
If memory serves me correctly, GMT+1 with summer/winter time change.
At the moment, according to my computer, the difference is +2 hours.
If memory serves me correctly, GMT+1, taking into account the summer/winter transition.
At the moment, according to my computer, the difference is +2 hours.
When does daylight saving time take place? Is it European standard (last Sunday in March) or American standard (second Sunday in March)? Also, when does it change to winter time?
I have such a snag. The date is November 4, 2011, the first Friday of the month, US unemployment news. The USA is still on Daylight Saving Time (NY: GMT-4) and Europe is on Winter Time (MT5: GMT+1). The news is released at 8:30 a.m. NY. We look at the EURUSD chart and see a jump in price at 14:30-15:00. But it should have happened at 13:30 (8:30 plus 5 hours difference instead of the usual 6). Either my calculations are wrong, or the price reacted an hour late. Either the MT5 servers are switching to winter time according to US rules.
When is daylight saving time implemented? Is it European standard (last Sunday in March) or American standard (second Sunday in March)? Also, when does it change to winter time?
I have such a snag. The date is November 4, 2011, the first Friday of the month, US unemployment news. The USA is still on daylight saving time (NY: GMT-4) and Europe is on winter time (MT5: GMT+1). The news is released at 8:30 a.m. NY. We look at the EURUSD chart and see a jump in price at 14:30-15:00. But it should have happened at 13:30 (8:30 plus 5 hours difference instead of the usual 6). Either my calculations are wrong, or the price reacted an hour late. Either the MT5 servers are switching to winter time according to US rules.