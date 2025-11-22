Errors, bugs, questions - page 768
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Please tell me if the program can be installed via a proxy server? The web installer itself is downloaded without problems, but to install using it does not work. Please advise which protocol to use for uploading and IP address of the servers involved. Is there an alternative installation method?
Yes, it can through a proxy.
The proxy is detected automatically by the Internet Explorer settings and if it fails, a window is displayed asking you to enter the proxy settings.
What kind of proxy do you have and what settings? Does it require authorization etc.?
Yes, it can through a proxy.
The proxy is detected automatically by the Internet Explorer settings and if it fails, a window is displayed asking you to enter the proxy settings.
What kind of proxy do you have and what settings? Does it require authorisation, etc.?
Proxy with authorisation. All the settings there are correct. The problem is that web installer doesn't give any error or ask for connection settings, it just hangs on loading full version. Maybe the brandmauer on the server is blocking the download from the website. The IT manager has asked me for the IP addresses of the servers the downloading will come from and the ports on which it should happen. Can you please give me this information.
What does it say on the installer screen? Please attach a screenshot.
It is possible that the proxy is detected and the connections to it are functioning normally but the proxy is blocking the downloaded content.
Try opening access to 4.cdn.metaquotes.net port 80.
What does it say on the installer screen? Please attach a screenshot.
Maybe the proxy is detected normally, connections to it work fine, but the proxy is just blocking downloaded content.
Try opening access to 4.cdn.metaquotes.net port 80.
Access is open. Here's a screenshot: It's been like this for half an hour...
Access is open. Here's a screenshot: it's been like this for half an hour...
So the proxy server won't allow data transfer.
Is it a corporate proxy with strict rules and in DROP requests mode? In fact, the proxy acts as a black hole, accepting requests and not giving replies (not even REJECT failures).
So the proxy server doesn't allow data transfer.
Is it a corporate proxy with strict rules, and in DROP requests mode? In fact, the proxy acts as a black hole, accepting requests and not giving replies (even REJECT failures).
And what would be your recommendation?
Should I go to the network administrator or something else?
What would be your recommendation?
Go to the network administrator or something else?
To the admin, he knows exactly what he has cut and what he has left.
Renat, I have an administrator asking:
- Which ports to open and to which direction (IP addresses) ?
- Is packet filtering allowed?
Thanks for the help!
Is there an alternative way to install?
Installed it at home - brought it on a flash drive.
Tested! admin is happy. no beers asked for.
Renat, I have an administrator asking:
- Which ports to open and to which direction (IP addresses) ?
- Is it acceptable to filter packets?
It's enough to open outgoing HTTP (port 80) to 4.cdn.metaquotes.net, filtering is acceptable (but you have to watch - what is filtered).