Errors, bugs, questions - page 378
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Why expression "if(ichi.TenkanSen(i)< ichi.KijunSen(i))" ALWAYS (on all candles) returns false, even when "if(ichi.TenkanSen(i)> ichi.KijunSen(i))"? Seems like a glitch in the standard library. Full code is in the file.
On euro-dollar it outputs
Why the expression "if(ichi.TenkanSen(i)< ichi.KijunSen(i))" ALWAYS (on all candles) returns false, even when "if(ichi.TenkanSen(i)> ichi.KijunSen(i))"? Seems like a glitch in the standard library. Full code in the file
First, TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS) - you cannot do that.
replace with rates_total
Second, yes, there is an error which m_data_total all the time =0. Therefore we have no values.
firstly TerminalInfoInteger(TERMINAL_MAXBARS) - you cannot do this.
replace with rates_total
Secondly, yes, there is an error, m_data_total =0 all the time. Therefore there are no values.
I tried to change values in Comment(DoubleToString(ichi.TenkanSen(3),5)); to 1,2,3 in Comment constantly displays the same thing. Can you suggest that tweak to make it work, then the official fix wait for no opportunity.
Don't use this class. Take the regular handle.
You're not very comfortable using it...
OK, thanks for your attention, waiting for the fix.
It's not very comfortable to use...
OK, thanks for your attention, waiting for the fix.
you don't think it's comfortable? :)
is that not comfortable? :)
I'm not a programmer and I'm not very comfortable with this arrangement.
Does it make sense to change
Replace rates_total with BarsCalculated(ich)?
PS: And what city are you from, if not a secret?
OK, thanks for the attention, waiting for the fix.
By the way, are you sure you don't need to call any additional functions?
The library has both Refresh and BufferResize. It seems to me that they are necessary for normal functioning.