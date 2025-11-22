Errors, bugs, questions - page 565
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Good afternoon, started to write multivariant, I call iMA, for some reason in the real trade everything works fine, as soon as I run in the tester an error expert removed because indicator 'Moving Average' cannot load [4804], what is the indicator on the indicator, not very clear, I could not find a plausible answer on the Internet. Please advise, I would be very grateful to you.
This error indicates that the symbol is not selected in the Market Watch window of the tester and therefore the Expert Advisor cannot create an indicator using the right symbol. You must programmatically create a list of symbols which will work with the Expert Advisor
Isn't this enough? SymbolSelect(SYM,true) I do when creating classes for symbols. When I run it on demo, everything works, in tester there is an error, I don't know where to look.
Can I see a more complete example? The point is that there is a very old problem with symbol selection in the tester, which occurs in certain situations.
I select symbols based on a pre-prepared array, no problems with this approach.
Updated the terminal. I can't identify this RESULT.RETCODE
History download hangs at 52% for EUR... Apparently there are a lot of requests to the servers.
Holy shit!!! This EGlobal thing is killing me with its reconnections at night! It was so annoying that I switched off the audible alerts. Now I accidentally remembered, turned it on - and yes: pseudoticks are generated at each reconnection, and hence Print from OnCalculate feeds the log.
OK, at least that's sorted out.
Gentlemen, can you tell me where the problem might be.
There is a function to close the entire order volume for a symbol. The terminal is flooded with errors of such content:
2011.11.12 13:34:28 2011.10.10 04:01:07 failed instant sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.34542 [Invalid request]
Here is the function code:
There are errors after I updated my terminal version:
2011.11.12 19:20:14 Core 1 2011.02.21:44:00 failed buy stop 8.81 EURUSD at 1.36996 (0.00000) sl: 1.36626 tp: 1.37683 [Invalid request]
2011.11.12 19:24:29 Core 1 2011.02.25 02:10:00 failed instant buy 51.88 EURUSD at 1.38164 sl: 1.37794 tp: 1.38260 [Invalid request]
What could be the problem?
Everything was working before.
There are errors after I updated my terminal version:
2011.11.12 19:20:14 Core 1 2011.02.21:44:00 failed buy stop 8.81 EURUSD at 1.36996 (0.00000) sl: 1.36626 tp: 1.37683 [Invalid request]
2011.11.12 19:24:29 Core 1 2011.02.25 02:10:00 failed instant buy 51.88 EURUSD at 1.38164 sl: 1.37794 tp: 1.38260 [Invalid request]
What could be the problem?
Everything was working before.