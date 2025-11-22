Errors, bugs, questions - page 559
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Breaking your silence - it's not GMT+1 at all, it's GMT+2 - how come you don't care - fuck with those who just chew on all sorts of handouts like averages/oscillators. the main problem and task is news and matching them with the workers' mate -
Winter GMT+2
your answer is disastrous - what about blocks and decades of history? on which any ?
your answer is disastrous - what about blocks and decades of history? on which any ?
That's what I mean, the problem is not in changing the time zone, but in the history of news in the tester (in real-time enough that is).
ZS You need a news structure, and organize storage of an array of time series type structures, that will solve all the problems.
What is your working timeframe? If monthly, you can also check everything manually. One hour is irrelevant in that case.
Really, what's wrong with the terminal?
We are waiting for the weekend as we cannot restart the servers during the championship.
A discrepancy in the generation of charts at the timezone switching border has been caught. The error has already been fixed.
Answer why is this the case?
1) put 4 trend lines:
2) Changed the scale (moved the cursor along the price scale):
3) shifted horizontally:
Is this how it should be(the leftmost line on the chart)?
P.s. The previous post deleted prices are back)
How many class objects can be created painlessly?
When I have more than 3000000, everything works, but on deletion Abnormal termination occurs.
When the number of objects is less than ~3 ym, the program terminates normally.
PS how do I normally terminate the walk when I have a large number of class objects?
How many class objects can be created painlessly?
When I have more than 3000000 everything works, but on deletion Abnormal termination occurs.
When the number of objects is less than ~3 mils, the program terminates normally.
PS how to normally terminate the program with a large number of class objects?
Deleting 3 million objects may take a bit longer than the standard Deinit metacvoting time.
Reference : MQL5 Reference> MQL5 Programs> Events in Client Terminal:
.... OnDeinit() function execution is limited to 2.5 seconds. ...
In this case, upon completion by deleting the Expert Advisor from the chart in the local menu of the terminal or upon calling ExpertRemove() - the Abnormal termination is guaranteed.
// if, of course, you like a good programmer, delete objects only in Deinit.
Hence the only way out : don't give a shit about upbringing - delete objects first and then call Deinit (via ExpertRemove()).
I hope you can figure out the rest yourself.