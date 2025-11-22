Errors, bugs, questions - page 566
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I have the OrderCheck check.Accordingly, up to requests are already rejected with an unclear result.retcode.Already wrote to the SD.Bad another...Tomorrow the terminal update will happen on the real and float...
Can the update be turned off?
Gentlemen, something about the trend of new builds doesn't make me happy at all....what's with the joints!!!? (that's the question, if anything)
It turns out, here - correct, and there - crooked. Oh, for fuck's sake..... as much as possible.
Gentlemen, something about the trend of new builds doesn't make me happy at all....what's with the joints!!!? (that's the question, if anything)
It turns out, here - correct, and there - crooked. Oh, for fuck's sake..... as much as possible.
//mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_AON;// order filling type - all or nothing
The order type has been commented out in your trade order.
Remove the two slashes. This is a mandatory field in the query. You have it commented out, i.e. it is not part of the trade order.
You have:
//mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_AON;// order filling type - all or nothing
and you need:
mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_AON;// order filling type - all or nothing
it does not work:
Then the problem is in the new build, as you are not the only one to get an error.
Also try removing the comment from the trade request. It is not required when closing a position.
Yeah, error 10013 Invalid Request. I've tried different methods. The usual way of sending a request doesn't work. Whoever works probably sends it through a class. I don't know anything about it.
Here... same song, I think.
Write, who knows how to send a request "through a class"! Or give me a link or something... because the weekend is gone... I wanted to program with them, and the developers threw in such a surprise... if not on Monday... but no.