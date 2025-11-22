Errors, bugs, questions - page 566

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I have the OrderCheck check.Accordingly, up to requests are already rejected with an unclear result.retcode.Already wrote to the SD.Bad another...Tomorrow the terminal update will happen on the real and float...

Can the update be turned off?

 
Is there any way to put the terminal in offline mode to test the operation of some MQl programs a la off-line?
 

Gentlemen, something about the trend of new builds doesn't make me happy at all....what's with the joints!!!? (that's the question, if anything)

It turns out, here - correct, and there - crooked. Oh, for fuck's sake..... as much as possible.

 
Cmu4:

Gentlemen, something about the trend of new builds doesn't make me happy at all....what's with the joints!!!? (that's the question, if anything)

It turns out, here - correct, and there - crooked. Oh, for fuck's sake..... as much as possible.

I have a pretty complex project, but I haven't found any bugs after switching to the new build. I recompiled all the files and everything went fine. But everyone might have their own nuances...
 
papaklass:
//mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_AON;// order filling type - all or nothing
The order type has been commented out in your trade order.
I do not quite understand what to do with it. delete it?
 
papaklass:

Remove the two slashes. This is a mandatory field in the query. You have it commented out, i.e. it is not part of the trade order.

You have:

//mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_AON;// order filling type - all or nothing
and you need:

mrequest.type_filling = ORDER_FILLING_AON;// order filling type - all or nothing

it does not work:

 
papaklass:
Then the problem is in the new build, as you are not the only one to get an error.
That's just it... how do I now form my function to close? After all, if you look at it purely visually, the function generates the correct price, taking into account slippage....
 
Yes,error 10013 Invalid Request.Tried different methods.The usual way of sending a request doesn't work.Who works probably send through a class.I'm not a boom in it.
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Коды ошибок и предупреждений / Коды возврата торгового сервера
Документация по MQL5: Стандартные константы, перечисления и структуры / Коды ошибок и предупреждений / Коды возврата торгового сервера
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papaklass:
Also try removing the comment from the trade request. It is not required when closing a position.
Tried it, doesn't help in the same way. Moreover, I remember from times of MKL4, that everything in line after // is not taken into account by compiler. So "//....." = "empty_space".
 
Karlson:
Yeah, error 10013 Invalid Request. I've tried different methods. The usual way of sending a request doesn't work. Whoever works probably sends it through a class. I don't know anything about it.

Here... same song, I think.

Write, who knows how to send a request "through a class"! Or give me a link or something... because the weekend is gone... I wanted to program with them, and the developers threw in such a surprise... if not on Monday... but no.

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