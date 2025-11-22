Errors, bugs, questions - page 564
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What is the cause of this problem? Can't use cloud resources.
Explain.
There has been a preliminary announcement of planned changes. The final list of changes in the next build will be published after the release of the build itself.
I have gnawed long and hard into the indicator code, until I have absolutely despaired of catching errors. I did not write it in "Dummies" because I suspect not errors made by me, but errors in the work of the terminal.
The purpose of the indicator is to place fractals on the current timeframe from another timeframe and add new ones as the new fractal bars appear. Please do not suggest other ways to place fractal arrows, it is not about that; we have fundamental questions concerning this code and, perhaps, related to the incorrect operation of the terminal. I took an example from the iFractals Help which was logically shortened by half (to the upper fractals only) for easier perception and a bit of code from the standard Fractals.mq5 was borrowed. I had to be very meticulous to avoid any misunderstanding: I have bound almost all possible arrays and cleaned the worked arrays, freed the handle of the called indicator, which did not give any noticeable difference in the results. The following problems and peculiarities in operation were noticed:
I have a request to noosphere inhabitants and especially to developers: could you please explain each item and advise how to debug indicator code (if I will not change its implementation).
Thanks and files attached.
P.S.: In file names were parentheses, but after uploading they are spoiled.
How do I determine the current profit on a magic trade?
this code returns profits on closed trades and i need them on open trades
How do I know why the initialisation fails?
I reset errors before the start of initialization with
ResetLastError();
At the end of initialization I see an error
Print("Ошибка " + IntegerToString(GetLastError()));
I end up getting on the Expert Advisors tab
2011.11.11 08:47:51 SimpleExpert (EURUSD,H1) Error 0
On the "Journal" tab
2011.11.11 08:47:51 Experts initializing of SimpleExpert (EURUSD,H1) failed
How do I know why initialisation fails?
Before starting the initialisation I reset the errors with the function
ResetLastError();
At the end I display an error
Print("Ошибка " + IntegerToString(GetLastError()));
I get the following result in the Experts tab
2011.11.11 08:47:51 SimpleExpert (EURUSD,H1) Error 0
On the "Journal" tab
2011.11.11 08:47:51 Experts initializing of SimpleExpert (EURUSD,H1) failed
Does OnInit return 0 or not 0?
OnInit returns true, somehow missed it.
Thanks, that's ok.
How do I determine the current profit on a magic trade?
This code returns profits on closed trades, but I need them on open ones