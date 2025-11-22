Errors, bugs, questions - page 563

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Arkadiy:
Again - (I said VOLUME=26004 at the time) and now at 12:00 it is listed as 26397. It offends any lack of responses to the topic, gentlemen.
In general VOLUME is a respected lady. It would be good form to treat her with a fair amount of respect.
 
There is a strange, sort of incomplete phrase in the help at https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/customind/indicators_examples:"Let's change the example a bit, add a drawing as a simple line - DRAW_LINE. Let the line now be number 1, while the Japanese candlesticks will be number 2. Number of buffers and number". Plus is not separated by a space"subnumber".
Документация по MQL5: Пользовательские индикаторы / Стили индикаторов в примерах
Документация по MQL5: Пользовательские индикаторы / Стили индикаторов в примерах
  • www.mql5.com
Пользовательские индикаторы / Стили индикаторов в примерах - Документация по MQL5
 
Arkadiy:
In general, VOLUME is a respected lady. It would be good manners to treat her with a fair amount of respect.
I make sure she's not offended.
 
Arkadiy:
In general, VOLUME is a respected lady. It would be good form to treat her with a fair amount of respect.
It's easier to be 2+2=4.
 
Arkadiy:
it's easier to be 2+2=4
You will write an application to Service Desk.
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
Общайтесь с разработчиками через Сервисдеск!
  • www.mql5.com
Ваше сообщение сразу станет доступно нашим отделам тестирования, технической поддержки и разработчикам торговой платформы.
 
x100intraday:
There is a strange, sort of incomplete phrase in the https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/customind/indicators_examples help:"Let's change the example a bit and add a drawing as a simple line - DRAW_LINE. Let the line now be number 1, while the Japanese candlesticks will be number 2. Number of buffers and number". Plus not separated by a space"subnumber".

Thanks for the post, the correct version is

Let's change the example a little and add a drawing as a simple line - DRAW_LINE. Let the line now be number 1, while the Japanese candlesticks will be number 2. The number of buffers and the number of constructions has increased.

//--- there are 5 indicator buffers in the indicator

#propertyindicator_buffers 5

//--- 2 graphical constructions in the indicator

#propertyindicator_plots 2

//--- graphical construction number 1 will be displayed as a line

#propertyindicator_type1DRAW_LINE

//--- line will be drawn in clrDodgerRed colour

#propertyindicator_color1clrDodgerRed

//--- graphical construction type 2 will be displayed by Japanese candlesticks

#propertyindicator_type2DRAW_CANDLES

//--- Japanese candlesticks will be drawn in clrDodgerBlue colour

#propertyindicator_color2clrDodgerBlue

//--- 5 arrays for indicator buffers

double LineBuffer[];

double OBuffer[];;

double HBuffer[];;

double LBuffer[];

double CBuffer[];

 

Best wishes

In all timeframes there is confusion with the volumes - miscommunication.

I think - you need to adjust the timing somewhere in parts of your case.

 

What is causing this problem?

Error in opening the test results.

Can't open the test results of a particular EA.
 
Lis:

What causes this problem:


Can't open the test results of a certain EA.
There has been a problem with the formatting of the OpenXML report. It has been fixed, but maybe not yet included in the current build. Try opening it with OpenOffice, if available.
 
Rosh 2011.11.01 19:59 2011.11.01 19:59:10


Announcement of MetaTrader 5 update


... an additional news item will be released containing the final list of changes and build numbers ...

...

Explain.

1...556557558559560561562563564565566567568569570...3193
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