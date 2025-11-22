Errors, bugs, questions - page 563
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
Again - (I said VOLUME=26004 at the time) and now at 12:00 it is listed as 26397. It offends any lack of responses to the topic, gentlemen.
In general, VOLUME is a respected lady. It would be good manners to treat her with a fair amount of respect.
In general, VOLUME is a respected lady. It would be good form to treat her with a fair amount of respect.
it's easier to be 2+2=4
There is a strange, sort of incomplete phrase in the https://www.mql5.com/ru/docs/customind/indicators_examples help:"Let's change the example a bit and add a drawing as a simple line - DRAW_LINE. Let the line now be number 1, while the Japanese candlesticks will be number 2. Number of buffers and number". Plus not separated by a space"subnumber".
Thanks for the post, the correct version is
Let's change the example a little and add a drawing as a simple line - DRAW_LINE. Let the line now be number 1, while the Japanese candlesticks will be number 2. The number of buffers and the number of constructions has increased.
//--- there are 5 indicator buffers in the indicator
#propertyindicator_buffers 5
//--- 2 graphical constructions in the indicator
#propertyindicator_plots 2
//--- graphical construction number 1 will be displayed as a line
#propertyindicator_type1DRAW_LINE
//--- line will be drawn in clrDodgerRed colour
#propertyindicator_color1clrDodgerRed
//--- graphical construction type 2 will be displayed by Japanese candlesticks
#propertyindicator_type2DRAW_CANDLES
//--- Japanese candlesticks will be drawn in clrDodgerBlue colour
#propertyindicator_color2clrDodgerBlue
//--- 5 arrays for indicator buffers
double LineBuffer[];
double OBuffer[];;
double HBuffer[];;
double LBuffer[];
double CBuffer[];
Best wishes
In all timeframes there is confusion with the volumes - miscommunication.
I think - you need to adjust the timing somewhere in parts of your case.
What is causing this problem?
Can't open the test results of a particular EA.
What causes this problem:
Can't open the test results of a certain EA.
Announcement of MetaTrader 5 update
... an additional news item will be released containing the final list of changes and build numbers ......
Explain.