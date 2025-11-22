Errors, bugs, questions - page 569
You are missing trading opportunities:
- Free trading apps
- Over 8,000 signals for copying
- Economic news for exploring financial markets
Registration Log in
You agree to website policy and terms of use
If you do not have an account, please register
In the tester, if you do the test from 2000 on the daily bars in"Opening prices only" mode found an omission. That is, here is the normal result in"OHLC on M1" mode:
And here is in"Opening prices only" mode:
Approximately 2002 to 2006 skip.
---
Has anyone had this happen to them?
The tester refuses to make trades. If installed from Metatrader5 the EAs work fine, both set sl and tp orders and open trades. But as soon as MetaTrader5 is updated, the tester does not make a single trade. Restarting it does not help.
PS. I didn't find a similar thread in the search, so don't swear.
The tester refuses to make trades. If installed from Metatrader5 the EAs work fine, both set sl and tp orders and open trades. But as soon as MetaTrader5 is updated, the tester does not make a single trade. Restarting it does not help.
PS. I didn't find a similar thread in the search, so don't swear.
Gentlemen, can you tell me where the problem might be.
There is a function to close the entire order volume for a symbol. The terminal is flooded with errors of such content:
2011.11.12 13:34:28 2011.10.10 04:01:07 failed instant sell 0.20 EURUSD at 1.34542 [Invalid request]
Here is the code of function:
Your problem is currently solved by adding 2 lines after the trading structures announcement.
The new build has stopped copying simple structures in the loop. Here's a test script:
Thank you, we've reproduced it. We will fix it.
If "Graph on top" is selected in the graph properties, the time on the lower bar of the vertical line does not visually match the time on the graph.
If "Graph from above" is deactivated, however, all is normal.
added entries
ZeroMemory(request);
ZeroMemory(result);
after declaring trade structures ==> everything worked ==> like clockwork !
Your problem is currently solved by adding 2 lines after the announcement of the trading structures.
If OrderSend() is executed several times inside user function,
then ZeroMemory(result) must be executed before each OrderSend()?
If OrderSend() is executed several times inside a user function,
then ZeroMemory(result) must be executed before each OrderSend()?
If the Expert Advisor works online, it loads data from \MetaTrader 5\MQL5\Files directory. How can I load data from a file when testing the espert?