Errors, bugs, questions - page 571
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The first example is hyper-compression of fractals from the younger TFs climbing on top of each other within one or two bars of the current TF. It is clear that this is visually unreadable and should be filtered out. The second variant is quite decent (only fractals of the current TF and higher remain).
Based on the results of the optimization we have:
We choose the first line with a pass of 1870 and obtain:
or
How do we understand this?
Something is broken in the 540 build - judging by the feedback(http://forum.fxtde.com/index.php?showtopic=2747&view=findpost&p=34925) simple recompiling did not help.
I got it working at some brokers myself, one broker
2011.11.15 17:35:54 HistoryBase 'AUDUSD' 1 invalid bars removed
2011.11.15 17:35:52 HistoryBase 'AUDUSD' 1 invalid bars removed
2011.11.15 17:35:50 HistoryBase 'AUDUSD' 1 invalid bars removed
2011.11.15 17:35:48 HistoryBase 'AUDUSD' 1 invalid bars removed
+++
Ran it on the 32-bit edition... At first nothing came out, then:
2011.11.15 18:24:38 HWAFM_instrument (EURUSD,M1) Access violation read to 0x449C2D9C in 'E:\MetaTrader5\MT532\MQL5\Experts\HWAFM\HWAFM_instrument.ex5'
no apparent problems on 64-bit
How do you understand this?
The tester works with errors.
It needs to be fixed!
Based on the results of the optimisation we have:
We choose the first line with a pass of 1870 and obtain:
or
How do we understand this?
Is it on the last build?
Also provide the build number of the tester agent.
In general, you should contact Service Desk with such questions.
Based on the results of the optimisation we have:
We choose the first line with a pass of 1870 and obtain:
or
How do we understand this?
Write to servicedesk. Attach expert, optimization settings, input parameters, server where optimization was done + which agents were used.
If there are any logs left, please include them as well.
if (SymbolSelect(Exp_Symbol, true))
{
Print("Символ " + Exp_Symbol + " выбран в окне MarketWatch.");
}
else
{
Print("Произошла ошибка при выборе символа " + Exp_Symbol);
GetMyLastError(GetLastError());
}
CSymbolInfo Exp_Symbol_Info;if (!Exp_Symbol_Info.Name(Exp_Symbol))
{
Print("Не удалось инициализировать стандартный торговый класс CSymbolInfo на паре " + Exp_Symbol);
return(false);
}
Exp_Symbol_Info.Refresh();
Exp_Symbol_Info.RefreshRates();
Sleep(1000);
if(!Exp_Symbol_Info.IsSynchronized())
{
Exp_Symbol_Info.Refresh();
Exp_Symbol_Info.RefreshRates();
}
ResetLastError();
//-- запрос данных холостой (неважно с ошибкой или нет, запрос осуществлен = > должна начать подкачиваться история)
MqlRates rt[10]; // Массив значений цен для X последних баров
if(CopyRates(Exp_Symbol,Exp_Period_Work,0,10,rt)!=10) // Копируем в массив значения цен 2-х последних баров
{
PrintLog("CopyRates "+Exp_Symbol+" не загружена история");
GetMyLastError(GetLastError());
Sleep(1000);
Exp_Symbol_Info.Refresh();
Exp_Symbol_Info.RefreshRates();
}
Is there an error in this code? Expert Advisor is multi-currency. Prices are fine for the currency pair I ran it on, but for other pairs something strange happens with the prices.
They are either there or not. If the tester loads data in a normal way, in its logs there are the following strings
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPUSD,H1: history begins from 2009.01.02 10:00
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPUSD,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12497 bars
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPUSD: contains 355335 M1 records of beginning data from 2009.01.02 10:00 to 2009.12.31 18:59
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPUSD: symbol tick base found
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 2010.01 00:00:02 GBPUSD symbol selected in MarketWatch.
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPUSD: history synchronized from 2009.01.02 to 2010.12.31
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPUSD: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
2011.11.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPUSD: symbol synchronized, 3304 bytes of symbol info received
2011.11.16 10:09:06 Core 1 GBPUSD: symbol to be synchronized
2011.11.16 10:09:06 Core 1 2010.01.01 00:00:02 Initialize EA... GBPUSD
................
2011.11.16 10:09:08 Core 1 GBPCHF,H1: history starts from 2009.01.02 06:00
2011.11.16 10:09:08 Core 1 GBPCHF,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12497 bars
2011.11.16 10:09:08 Core 1 GBPCHF: contains 365428 M1 records of beginning data from 2009.01.02 06:01 to 2009.12.31 18:59
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPCHF: symbol tick base found
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 2010.01 00:00:03 GBPCHF symbol selected in MarketWatch.
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPCHF: history synchronized from 2009.01.02 to 2010.12.31
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPCHF: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
2011.11.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPCHF: symbol synchronized, 3304 bytes of symbol info received
2011.11.16 10:09:07 Core 1 GBPCHF: symbol to be synchronized
.................
2011.11.16 10:09:09 Core 1 USDJPY,H1: history begins from 2009.01.02 10:00
2011.11.16 10:09:09 Core 1 USDJPY,H1: history cache reserved for estimated 12497 bars
2011.11.16 10:09:09 USDJPY Core 1: contains 352656 M1 records of beginning data from 2009.01.02 10:00 to 2009.12.31 18:59
2011.11.16 10:09:09 Core 1 USDJPY: symbol tick base found
2011.11.16 10:09:09 Core 1 2010.01.01 00:00:05 USDJPY symbol selected in MarketWatch.
2011.11.16 10:09:09:09 Core 1 USDJPY: history synchronized from 2009.01.02 to 2010.12.31
2011.11.16 10:09:09 Core 1 USDJPY: load 27 bytes of history data to synchronize
2011.11.11.16 10:09:09 Core 1 USDJPY: symbol synchronized, 3304 bytes of symbol info received
2011.11.16 10:09:09 Core 1 USDJPY: symbol to be synchronized
But sometimes tester reports
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
................
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
2011.11.16 10:09:52 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDJPY
.....................
2011.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
2011.11.16 10:09:51 Core 1 no prices for symbol USDCHF
And if the first test normally passes and data are loaded, the second time no prices. History for symbols has been loaded, the Expert Advisor has been run multiple times. What should be done to check that data is loaded for the symbols other than the one tested in the expert?
I have noticed that the second initialization fails if I terminate the test after a successful start. If you close the terminal and open it again, the first run will be normal. If I don't interrupt the test and re-run it, I get error "no prices for symbol" again
Konstantin83:
And if the first time the test runs normally and the data is loaded, the second time the prices are not. History is loaded by symbols, Expert Advisor has been run multiple times. What should I do or check to load the data for the symbols other than the one tested in the Expert Advisor?
I have noticed that if after a successful test run, interrupted, the second initialization fails. and the third and fourth. If you close the terminal and reopen it, the first run is fine. If I don't interrupt the test and restart it I get error "no values for symbol" again
Where and how is MarketWatch generated?
As far as I understood, this block tries to add a symbol to the list and check the result.
But if the Expert Advisor is a multiline, it means several currency pairs should be added (the above example does not show that).