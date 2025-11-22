Errors, bugs, questions - page 352
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Print it out into a file and look it up in Excel.
But I don't think you will be happy with this, so I asked for additional conditions like "this should be displayed on the fly", etc.
In fact, the indicator returns several results and I need to display them on the chart as a table, the table should redraw when the signal(s) change. and that's it. Is there a class for this purpose?
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/179
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/228
in the second case I didn't see if there are methods to display the data on the screen, but the first one seems to me to be the best.
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/179
https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/228
in the second case, I didn't see if there were methods for displaying the data on the screen, but the first one seems fine to me.
The help section says that the function returns an int value, but the compiler complains that the value is not explicitly cast
after explicit conversion everything is fineIt's not a big deal, but it shouldn't be.
The help section says that the function returns an int value, but the compiler complains that the value is not explicitly cast
after explicit conversion, everything is fineIt's a small thing but it shouldn't be like that.
There is a 9 year hole in the GBPUSD M1 quotes. At the same time there are already quotes for the missing period on M2. If all TFs are calculated from M1 history, the situation is not clear.
And the most annoying thing is that the M1 quotes are not only not displayed in the chart (one could refer to the large volume), but they are not available in the function getting data, such as Bars(symbol,PERIOD_M1,beg,end) or CopyRates(symbol,PERIOD_M1,beg,end,rates).
ZS and most importantly, only recently everything was working fine and all quotes were available.
There is a 9 year hole in the GBPUSD M1 quotes. At the same time there are already quotes for the missing period on M2. If all TFs are calculated from M1 history, the situation is not clear.
And the most annoying thing is that the M1 quotes are not only not displayed in the chart (one could refer to the large volume), but they are not available in the function getting data, such as Bars(symbol,PERIOD_M1,beg,end) or CopyRates(symbol,PERIOD_M1,beg,end,rates).
ZS and most importantly, only recently everything was working fine and all quotes were available.
Please submit a request to servicedesk with terminal log.
I made a mistake with #69449, but the build is old, in fact it's build 425, but now I can't add a clarifying comment.
ZZS There is a log of the terminal in it is visible that the build is new.
Hello. I get this error when installing mt5:
Can you please tell me how to deal with it?
Hello. I get this error when installing mt5:
Can you please tell me how to deal with it?