Errors, bugs, questions - page 352

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Urain:

Print it out into a file and look it up in Excel.

But I don't think you will be happy with this, so I asked for additional conditions like "this should be displayed on the fly", etc.

Actually the indicator returns several results and I need to display them on a chart as a table, the table should redraw when the signal(s) change. and that's it. Is there a class for this purpose?
 
Graff:
In fact, the indicator returns several results and I need to display them on the chart as a table, the table should redraw when the signal(s) change. and that's it. Is there a class for this purpose?

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/179

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/228

in the second case I didn't see if there are methods to display the data on the screen, but the first one seems to me to be the best.

Взгляни на рынок через готовые классы
Взгляни на рынок через готовые классы
  • 2010.10.26
  • Dmitriy Skub
  • www.mql5.com
Не секрет, что большую часть информации об окружающем мире человек получает при помощи зрения. Справедливо это и в такой области как трейдинг. Новая платформа MetaTrader 5 и язык MQL5 открывают новые возможности для представления визуальной информации трейдеру. В данной статье предлагается универсальная и расширяемая система классов, которая берет на себя всю черновую работу по организации вывода произвольной текстовой информации.
 
gdtt:

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/179

https://www.mql5.com/ru/articles/228

in the second case, I didn't see if there were methods for displaying the data on the screen, but the first one seems fine to me.

Library for charting using Google Chart API
 

The help section says that the function returns an int value, but the compiler complains that the value is not explicitly cast

int res=FileWriteArray(han,array);
possible loss of data due to type conversion

after explicit conversion everything is fine

int res=(int)FileWriteArray(han,array);
It's not a big deal, but it shouldn't be.
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Целые типы / Типы char, short, int и long
Документация по MQL5: Основы языка / Типы данных / Целые типы / Типы char, short, int и long
  • www.mql5.com
Основы языка / Типы данных / Целые типы / Типы char, short, int и long - Документация по MQL5
 
Urain:

The help section says that the function returns an int value, but the compiler complains that the value is not explicitly cast

after explicit conversion, everything is fine

It's a small thing but it shouldn't be like that.
You are right. We will correct it.
 

There is a 9 year hole in the GBPUSD M1 quotes. At the same time there are already quotes for the missing period on M2. If all TFs are calculated from M1 history, the situation is not clear.

And the most annoying thing is that the M1 quotes are not only not displayed in the chart (one could refer to the large volume), but they are not available in the function getting data, such as Bars(symbol,PERIOD_M1,beg,end) or CopyRates(symbol,PERIOD_M1,beg,end,rates).


ZS and most importantly, only recently everything was working fine and all quotes were available.

 
Urain:

There is a 9 year hole in the GBPUSD M1 quotes. At the same time there are already quotes for the missing period on M2. If all TFs are calculated from M1 history, the situation is not clear.

And the most annoying thing is that the M1 quotes are not only not displayed in the chart (one could refer to the large volume), but they are not available in the function getting data, such as Bars(symbol,PERIOD_M1,beg,end) or CopyRates(symbol,PERIOD_M1,beg,end,rates).


ZS and most importantly, only recently everything was working fine and all quotes were available.


Please make a request to servicedesk with the log of the terminal.
 
antt:
Please submit a request to servicedesk with terminal log.

I made a mistake with #69449, but the build is old, in fact it's build 425, but now I can't add a clarifying comment.

ZZS There is a log of the terminal in it is visible that the build is new.

 

Hello. I get this error when installing mt5:

Can you please tell me how to deal with it?

[Deleted]  
Kokos:

Hello. I get this error when installing mt5:

Can you please tell me how to deal with it?

What is the build of the terminal (if you know) and which DC/Server?
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